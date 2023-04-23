A spokesperson for the Royal Family revealed that King Charles has been left "saddened", while also saying that "His Majesty is writing privately to Mr Humphries’ family as we speak."

As tributes to the late comedy legend Barry Humphries continue to pour in, King Charles III has paid his own condolences to the star, who was best known for his character Dame Edna Everage.

Meanwhile, Humphries' friend Rowan Dean told Sky News that "King Charles III spoke to Barry Humphries on the phone shortly before Barry passed away."

Humphries previously performed as Dame Edna Everage at the 2013 Royal Variety Performance where the King and Queen Consort - at that time, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall - were in attendance, watching from the Royal Box.

At one point during the show, Dame Edna entered the Royal Box, blew a kiss to Charles and sat down next to the couple, who were both laughing gleefully. Dame Edna was then whispered to and passed a card, after which she said: "I'm so sorry, they've found me a better seat."

Barry Humphries James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Humphries' death at the age of 89 was announced on Saturday 22nd April, with his family saying in a statement: ​"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.​"

Their statement continued: "​With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

More like this

"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."

Amongst those paying tribute to Humphries from the world of entertainment was Rob Brydon, who said on Twitter: "RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably. It was a delight to call him my friend.

"I've been in Australia and was with him only 3 days ago. He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end. My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family."

Meanwhile actor Guy Pearce posted a picture of himself and Humphries in the series Jack Irish, and said: "What an honour to share a moment with the genius Barry Humphries. One of the funniest experiences of my life. RIP kind sir."

Advertisement

Additionally, Ricky Gervais called him a "comedy genius" and screenwriter Simon Blackwell said of Humphries' passing: "This is very sad. What a phenomenal talent. Its a cliche to say someone has funny bones, but cliches are often true, and he had some of the funniest."