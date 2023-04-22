The comedy legend died in hospital surrounded by his family.

Australian comedian Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89.

His family said in a statement (via the Sydney Morning Herald): ​“​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.​

“​With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

​“​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Matt Lucas was one of the first to pay tribute, tweeting: "I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest."

Ricky Gervais added: "Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius."

Dara O'Briain said: "RIP Barry Humphries, one of the absolute funniest people ever. A huge life, lived long and well. He will be missed."

The actor, who is most famous for his character Dame Edna Everage, recently underwent hip replacement surgery but was readmitted to hospital in Sydney on Wednesday (19th April) after suffering complications.

Last month, Humphries revealed he was in “agony” after he tripped and fell back in February, which led to the hip replacement, but that he was hoping to go back on tour later this year.

The comedian told the Sydney Morning Herald: "I have to get back on my feet... I'm going back on tour later this year.

He added: "The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip... you can call me 'Bionic Bazza'."

Humphries was best known for writing and playing his famous alter-egos: Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Edna first emerged as a small-minded housewife in a sketch performed at Melbourne University’s Union Theatre in 1955, but evolved over four decades into a satire of fame as Barry became more renowned.

Edna was probably best known to UK viewers as the host of The Dame Edna Experience, Dame Edna's Neighbourhood Watch and The Dame Edna Treatment.

Aside from comedy, Humphries also had a successful career in theatre, starring in numerous shows in London’s West End.

He also bagged a TV role as Claire Otoms opposite Calista Flockhart in Ally McBeal, while his film credits include the Beethoven film biography Immortal Beloved, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, as well as voicing Bruce the shark in Finding Nemo.

Humphries won a host of awards over the course of his career including British Comedy Awards and a Tony Award.

In 1982, he was honoured as Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) and, in 2007, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

The comedian announced a final tour in 2012 but returned to the stage in 2019 with Dame Edna: My Gorgeous Life.

In 2022, he appeared in London with Man Behind The Mask, and had been planning to tour Australia later in 2023.