London voted third best destination in the world to visit
The UK capital claimed bronze in the TripAdvisor 2013 Travellers' Choice Destination Awards, after New York and Paris
London has been named the third best destination to visit in the TripAdvisor.com 2013 Travellers' Choice Destination Awards. Paris came in first place and New York second place on the list, which includes cities Rome, Venice, San Francisco and Sydney in the top 10.
The awards acknowledge 412 excellent destinations in 38 markets across the world. Categories cover regions: Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Central America, China, Europe, India, Mexico, the Middle East, South America, the South Pacific, and the United States. The results are based on the votes from millions of users worldwide.
Other lists include the top hotels in the world – top spots went to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu, in Hawaii, the Cape Grace, in Cape Town, and Onyria Marinha Edition Hotel & Thalasso Cascais, in Portugal. Meanwhile, the top beaches in the world list includes Rabbit Beach in Sicily, Whitehaven Beach, in Australia, and Baia do Sancho in Brazil.
See below for the top 25 worldwide destinations 2013:
1. Paris, France
2. New York City, New York
3. London, England
4. Rome, Italy
5. Barcelona, Spain
6. Venice, Italy
7. San Francisco, California
8. Florence, Italy
9. Prague, Czech Republic
10. Sydney, Australia
11. Berlin, Germany
12. Istanbul, Turkey
13. Bangkok, Thailand
14. Chicago, Illinois
15. Tokyo, Japan (New)
16.Cape Town, South Africa
17. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
18. Buenos Aires, Argentina
19. Marrakech, Morocco
20. St. Petersburg, Russia
21. Beijing, China
22. Shanghai, China
23. Siem Reap, Cambodia
24. Chiang Mai, Thailand
25. Queenstown, New Zealand
