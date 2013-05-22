Other lists include the top hotels in the world – top spots went to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu, in Hawaii, the Cape Grace, in Cape Town, and Onyria Marinha Edition Hotel & Thalasso Cascais, in Portugal. Meanwhile, the top beaches in the world list includes Rabbit Beach in Sicily, Whitehaven Beach, in Australia, and Baia do Sancho in Brazil.

Click here to go to any of the winning locations with Radio Times Travel

See below for the top 25 worldwide destinations 2013:

More like this

1. Paris, France

2. New York City, New York

3. London, England

4. Rome, Italy

5. Barcelona, Spain

6. Venice, Italy

7. San Francisco, California

8. Florence, Italy

9. Prague, Czech Republic

10. Sydney, Australia

11. Berlin, Germany

12. Istanbul, Turkey

13. Bangkok, Thailand

14. Chicago, Illinois

15. Tokyo, Japan (New)

16.Cape Town, South Africa

17. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

18. Buenos Aires, Argentina

19. Marrakech, Morocco

20. St. Petersburg, Russia

21. Beijing, China

22. Shanghai, China

23. Siem Reap, Cambodia

24. Chiang Mai, Thailand

25. Queenstown, New Zealand

Advertisement

Click here to go to any of the winning locations with Radio Times Travel