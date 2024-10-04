In this case, back in January, Samsung added a new set of devices to its flagship S range collection, the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, all equipped with Samsung Galaxy AI, and today (Friday 4th October), it's affordable alternative, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available to buy.

Now, more people can enjoy the Samsung Galaxy S24 series' flagship innovations with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is jam-packed with Galaxy AI smarts, for example, AI-enhanced photography, Photo Assist, which can be used to edit, enhance, resize and auto-fill the background of your photos, and Circle to Search, which means you can instantly search the internet for anything on your screen.

So for more information on how to access affordable AI on this brand-new smartphone, let's find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 FE from £649 at Samsung

Samsung

Usually when the RadioTimes.com Technology team write our release date pages, such as Apple iPhone 16 release date, Samsung Galaxy Ring release date, and Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition release date, the devices we platform are available to pre-order, then consumers have to wait a short while before being able to buy outright.

However, we have a treat for you this morning as the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available to buy outright from today (Friday 4th October).

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE UK price

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available to buy right now from £649. This is the same price for all five colours: Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design

Samsung

Speaking about the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Annika Bizon, Director of Marketing, Omnichannel & Head of Ireland – MX Division said: "We are committed to offering everyone the chance to experience the transformative power of Galaxy AI.

"Our new S24 FE underlines this commitment, giving more users the opportunity to enjoy a premium mobile experience, designed to unlock next-level creativity and enhance productivity. With a range of standout colours for customers to match to their individual styles, this is the perfect entry-level device into our Galaxy AI ecosystem".

As well as the standout colours for customers — Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow — what else is new with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design?

The 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display is perfect for things such as gaming and streaming on the go.

This new smartphone has an IP68 waterproof rating, which means the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE can be submerged in one metre of water and for more than 30-minutes.

Plus, as a continuation of the S24 series design tradition, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE cares for the planet's resources. The new FE smartphone features a variety of recycled materials, such as recycled plastics, aluminium, glass, and rare earth elements in the smartphone's internal and external components.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs

Samsung

The thing the Technology team love about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE the most is that it features the same great flagship specs, but at a more affordable price than the Samsung Galaxy S24 series (which starts from £799). So what are the features that have got us so excited? Let's take a look.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has the same main lens as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series; the premium camera set-up has a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, both of which are supported by optical image stabilisation (OIS), as well as a 12MP ultra-wide lens and 10MP selfie camera. If you like to take photos on third party applications, such as Instagram, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE takes great photos.

Earlier, we mentioned the 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display is fantastic for gaming, and the smartphone's specs are too, unsurprisingly. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset which enables an uncompromised gaming experience compatible with cutting-edge features like Ray Tracing.

We all know that when it comes to gaming, speed and efficiency are the two most important elements, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE utilises several key features to stay ahead of the competition. For example, a 1.1x larger vapour chamber which improves cooling, a bigger 4,700mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth, and Vision Booster to optimise colour and contrast for clear gaming, even in the sunlight.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE also offers full transcription when interviewing, which is a great feature for our RadioTimes.com Going Out team!

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE AI features

Samsung

With affordable AI for everyone at the heart of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, let's take a look at the smartphone's top AI features.

Just to name a few examples of the impressive AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has Circle to Search, Interpreter, Live Translate, Composer from Samsung Keyboard, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE camera is powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, for example, Nightography with AI image signal processing (ISP) to improve low light performance, AI zoom to enhance image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths, Object-Aware Engine to recognise scenes and optimise colours in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR), and instant slow motion, which is available for the first time on an FE device.

Plus, when it's time to edit your photos, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's Photo Assist features will bring out your creative side. There's Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, and Edit Suggestions, just to name a few.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available to buy right now from the official Samsung store.

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will set you back £649, and the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will cost you £699.

