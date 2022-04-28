We're taking a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro and comparing it to Oppo's latest flagship, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, to see which is best. It's worth bearing in mind that OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo and as such there are plenty of similarities between the two phones – though the OnePlus 10 Pro is £249 cheaper!

In 2022, there are a host of new flagships to choose from, with brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo inviting consumers to look beyond popular offerings from Apple and Samsung.

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Key differences at a glance

OnePlus 10 Pro is cheaper: starting at £799 vs £1049

Oppo Find X5 Pro has stronger camera

Very similar in terms of processor, display and more

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Design

When it comes to design, the Oppo Find X5 Pro really stands out from the crowd thanks to that unusual camera bump, which slopes seamlessly into the phone's back panel. However, overall we preferred the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The matte finish of the OnePlus's back panel means it's much more resistant to fingerprints and marks, though it can scratch.

When it comes to those camera bumps, they're sure to divide opinion and – from a purely aesthetic standpoint – it's completely subjective which one you prefer. We preferred the OnePlus 10 Pro thanks to its matte finish and chrome-style camera array, but it's a close call.

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Storage, specs and features

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for £799, or for £899 you'll get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This processor has had some issues in selected handsets but it's the latest on the market and generally stands up as a powerful processor.

When it comes to camera specs the phones are also remarkably similar. The OnePlus packs three cameras – 48MP, 50MP and 8MP – plus a 32MP selfie camera. The Oppo offers a rear camera array made up of 50MP, 50MP and 13MP cameras, plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro costs significantly less than its competitor, starting at £799 compared to the £1049 that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will set you back.

For the extra cash you'll get 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB and 256GB of storage instead of 128GB but elsewhere we see a lot of similarities – the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the same 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and very similar 6.7-inch AMOLED displays. (The OnePlus 10 Pro can also be bought with 12GB of RAM for £899.)

As a result, we think the OnePlus 10 Pro is a good value option here, if the extra RAM and storage isn't a deal-breaker for you as a user.

Battery life

Both phones offer 5000mAh batteries – which is as good a size as can be expected in a flagship smartphone – plus fast-charging facilities.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an 80W fast charger that can fill the phone from 1-100% in around 30-40 minutes.

Similarly the Oppo Find X5 Pro packs 80W fast-charge that can fill the battery from 1-100% in around 30 minutes.

Both phones have 50W wireless fast-charging capabilities too, but a wireless charger is not provided in either box.

There's not much to split these two in the battery stakes, but during our testing we found the Oppo packed a little more in the endurance stakes.

Camera

The main camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro is a 48MP wide-angle snapper, supported by a 5oMP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto. That fourth ring on the back of the phone is a dual-tone flash and there's a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

By comparison, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide and a 13MP telephoto. On the front there's a 32MP selfie camera.

Both phones' cameras are apparently improved by the brands' partnership with Hasselblad but in both cases we didn't see obvious areas of improvement brought about by this cooperation. However, the Hasselblad partnership does offer some extra settings and a nice retro-style shooting mode, offering a wide aspect ratio as if the shots were taken on an old Hasselblad camera.

The Oppo takes better photos, with more vibrant colours, but falls behind in some aspects – notably on zoom photography and video capture. It captures 4K video up to 60fps where the OnePlus can capture 4K at 120fps or 8K at 24fps.

Neither camera can be said to be best in class in this price bracket, but both perform well and capture good levels of detail, with accurate colours and a range of easy-to-use settings. The Oppo delivers more sharpness though and images look less washed out, so it takes the win in the camera department.

Display

Both phones offer the latest display technologies, with 120Hz variable refresh rates and LTPO2 displays, offering HDR10+. In short, they're both fantastic screens.

Either of these phones is ideal for all of your social media scrolling, streaming and video-calling needs. There's very little to choose between the two displays.

5G connectivity

Both phones offer 5G connectivity, giving users a boost to their connection speeds.

However, be aware that 5G connectivity is entirely dependent on your network provider and the area that you use your phone in.

For the latest information on 5G availability in your area, consult your network provider.

Which should you buy

The Oppo leads on battery performance and in the camera department, but it ought to given the price differentiation.

Overall, given the wealth of similarities between the two phones, we'd be keen to suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a better buy – simply because it's better value.

If you're not a power user who needs as much RAM as possible and a huge amount of storage, then the OnePlus 10 Pro is more than adequate for all your day-to-day usage needs and delivers a fantastic user experience.

