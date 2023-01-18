The M2 chipset is a huge upgrade from the M1 series in terms of speed, battery and performance, with its up to 12-core CPU making workflows fly by. The M2 Max has double the memory bandwidth of the M2 Pro, and a more powerful media engine which can playback up to 10 streams of 8K video.

Following the release of the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro in summer 2022, you can now pre-order the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, complete with M2 Pro or M2 Max.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is perfect for professionals across a range of disciplines, from art to app development. It promises to improve overall productivity with its increased performance, battery life and connectivity - particularly if you're upgrading from an Intel-based Mac model.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 16-core Neural Engine, 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Force Touch trackpad.

There are a few differences with the USB-C Power Adapters, with the 14-inch 16-Core GPU having a 67W USB-C Power Adapter, and the 19-Core GPU and 30-Core GPU having a 96W USB-C Power Adapter. In comparison, all of the 16-inch MacBook Pros have a 140W USB-C Power Adapter.

Apple's next-generation pro silicon 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, is available to pre-order right now. Here's the latest on the pricing, release date and specifications.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to pre-order right now (Wednesday 18th January) from the Apple store, with deliveries expected a week later from Tuesday 24th January. It will be available to purchase from Tuesday 24th January, too.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are available in Space Grey and Silver colourways.

In terms of pricing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage will set you back £2,149. Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same Unified Memory and SSD Storage, yet with two more CPU cores and three additional GPU cores, will cost £2,699.

For a MacBook Pro with a 12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, and 1TB SSD Storage, the 14-inch variation will cost £2,699, and the 16-inch model is £200 more at £2,899.

A 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage is priced at £3,349, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same CPU cores, Unified Memory and SSD Storage, yet with eight additional GPU cores is £3,749.

How to pre-order the new MacBook Pro M2 (2023) in the UK

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max is available to pre-order right now from the UK Apple site, having gone live yesterday (Tuesday 17th January).

From next Tuesday 24th January, the new MacBook Pro (2023) will start arriving to customers who have pre-ordered, and will begin popping up in Apple Store locations across the UK.

Customers who have bought from Apple before will know about Apple Trade In. In this circumstance, you can trade in your current computer and gain credit toward a new MacBook Pro. Simply visit Apple Trade In to see what your device is worth.

New MacBook M2 Pro and M2 Max (2023) specs: what's changed?

With the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the MacBook Pro is brilliant at tackling demanding tasks, such as effects rendering and colour grading. Plus, the battery life is the longest battery life ever in a Mac. Building on the efficiency of Apple silicon, the MacBook Pro now has up to 22 hours of power.

The new MacBook Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6E, which means it's up to twice as fast as the previous generation. It also has advanced HDMI to support 8K displays for the first time ever.

We've already mentioned the MacBook Pro's renowned Liquid Retina XDR display, but did you know it also comes equipped with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics?

You can pre-order the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro right now, with availability beginning next Tuesday 24th January.

What's the difference between the new 2023 MacBook Pro models and the 2022 MacBook Pro?

The 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) comes with an M2 chip, which we've already discussed is fast, but not as fast as the brand-new M2 Max chip which features in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new models are now up to six times quicker than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro for tasks such as app development.

To compare the 2022 MacBook Pro model with the new 2023 MacBook Pro, the newer versions (as expected) have additional CPU and GPU cores and more memory - the up to 96GB unified memory in the newer models rivals the up to 24GB unified memory in the 2022 model. The 2023 MacBook Pro also has 8TB maximum configurable storage in comparison to 2022's 2TB, and there's been an upgrade to the speakers, too, swapping out stereo speakers with a six-speaker sound system.

However, the MacBook Pro (2022) is lighter at 1.4kg in comparison to the 16-inch's 2.15kg, which will make transporting it slightly easier. Also, the 2022 MacBook Pro actually has more battery life potential than the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro, beating it by two hours. Plus, the 2022 version still maintains the features we know and love, such as FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID and the Touch Bar, which has been removed in the newer models.

As is always the case with new releases, the previous version is now discounted. Here's where you can purchase the MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 chip for less:

