The M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips were announced alongside the new MacBook Pro at Apple’s Scary Fast event – as well as the new 24-inch iMac. During the event, it was confirmed that these chips will make their devices faster, smoother, and longer lasting than any MacBook that’s come before.

These M3 chips will only be available in the latest iterations of MacBook Pro and iMac, which will go on general sale from 7th November. To help explain to you exactly what these new products can do, we’ve put together this handy guide, featuring price, specifications and where you can buy one from.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Apple MacBook Pro is available for pre-order straight away.

For devices with the M3 and M3 Pro chip, shipping will then start from Tuesday 7th November. While versions with the M3 Max will go on general sale later in the month.

Apple MacBook Pro UK price

The price of the new MacBook Pro starts at £1,699 or £74.38 a month over 24 months. This is for the 14-inch 8GB model with the basic M3 chip.

But, it won’t surprise you to learn, that if you want to upgrade your MacBook in size, storage or chip, the price is also going to increase. For instance, if you want to buy the 14-inch laptop with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips, you’re paying a minimum of £2,099 or £3,299 respectively.

Or, if you want to buy the 16-inch MacBook, prices start between £2,599 and £4,099.

Apple MacBook Pro design: What sizes and colours are available?

Apple

One of the biggest reveals of the night was that this latest MacBook Pro comes in an all-new colour: Space Black. This sleek new design is on sale alongside the classic colours of Space Grey and Silver but will only be available in models with an M3 Pro chip or higher.

You can buy the new MacBook in either 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. They both feature Liquid Retina XDR displays, a back-lit keyboard with a button for Touch ID, and a trackpad. Plus, two Thunderbolt ports/USB 4 ports, a HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple MacBook Pro features: What is the M3 Chip?

Still confused about what the M3 Chip actually is, or what it does for your computer? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Apple first started making their own Silicon chips for MacBooks and computers in 2020, this is now the third generation of them. In science-y terms, the chips are built on 3‑nanometre technology and feature an all-new GPU architecture, in normal terms, they’re the companies most advanced processors yet.

There are three types of chips available: the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max.

Each chip has improved the speed of MacBooks by up to 60 per cent and enabled them to have up to 22 hours of battery life. They also support up to 128 GB of storage and have improved graphics and rendering, making the product perfect for everyone from gamers to illustrators.

How much faster will the M3 chip be?

Apple

The M3 chip is said to be 15-30 per cent faster overall than previous models with the M2 chip. Then, compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, the chip is 7.4x faster when it comes to video editing, 3.7x faster for coding and 3.5x faster for spreadsheet use – and that’s just for the basic model!

The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are even faster with the latter going up to 11x faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro model.

Where to buy the new MacBook Pro in UK

You can pre-order the new MacBook Pro from today, Tuesday 31st November, on the Apple website. Shipping will then commence for the M3 and M3 Pro models from next week.

You can also order the previous models of MacBooks from the following retailers:

