The package, which includes all of Sky's original channels, Netflix with Ads, discovery+ and Full Fibre 150 broadband, now costs £40 a month.

This comes alongside a range of other offers across Sky Broadband and mobile, including half price data for six months and discounts on the latest phone models such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16.

These offers start from 3rd January, with some running until 3rd February. Here's a closer look at the best deals from the January sale.

How long does the Sky January sale last?

The Sky January sale started on Friday 3rd January, although some deals won't be fully available until the 7th.

The offers will then start to disappear from 21st January to 3rd February, depending on the deal.

What's included in the Sky January sale?

What's the deal: Get Sky TV, Netflix and Full Fibre 150 broadband for £40 a month.

This offer is across an 18 month contract and will last from 7th January to 3rd February 2025.

Why we chose it: This includes all of Sky's original channels such as Sky Atlantic as well as free to air channels, not to mention the entire catalogue of Netflix. Meanwhile, the broadband has average download speeds of 150Mb/s.

Get Sky Full Fibre broadband from £27 a month

What's the deal: From 3rd to 21st January, you can get Sky's Full Fibre 150 broadband for £27 a month (down from £29).

Why we chose it: It's not a huge saving but if you're looking for fast, reliable broadband, this is a great pick. With download speeds of 150Mb/s it can support your whole family's needs.

Get six months of data half price

What's the deal: This January, you can get selected new data plans from Sky Mobile for six months half price. This includes a 100GB plan for £15 a month and a 10GB plan for £7 a month. The offer will run until 21st January 2025.

Why we chose it: What's not to love? Half price data for a whole six months will get that New Year's resolution to save more off to a great start.

Get the latest mobile phones from £22 a month

What's the deal: Sky is offering savings across a range of Sky mobile phones, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max from £37 a month, the Samsung S24 Ultra from £40 and the Google Pixel 9 from £22 a month.

Why we chose it: New Year new phone, so why not save money while you're at it?

