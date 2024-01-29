This means you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB model for the same cost as the 128GB (£799), the 512GB S24+ for the same cost as the 256GB (£999), and the 1TB S24 Ultra for the same cost as the 512GB. For the S24 Ultra in particular, this means you can save a whopping £200 on double the storage.

Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra earlier this month to the delight of fans (and the RadioTimes.com team of course). These new devices are the latest iteration of the tech giant’s flagship S series and easily their most advanced smartphones to date.

These models are faster, smoother and more durable than ever before, with the S24 Ultra in particular boasting Samsung’s first ever Titanium frame. Plus they come in four sleek new colourways – seven if you include the online exclusives – and feature a slimmer, more immersive screen suitable for gamers, creatives, and movie-watchers alike.

Then there’s also the small matter of the new Samsung Galaxy AI which kits out these new phones with incredible photo editing, note taking and even live translation technology. You can read all about this, plus our own review of the phones, in the Samsung Galaxy S24 release date page.

But for now, we just want to stress that if you’ve been thinking about buying one of these new phones, this is absolutely the time to do it, because only now can you get the highest storage size for the same cost as the most basic model.

Looking for more savings on these shiny new devices? Here’s the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, plus our full list of Samsung phones.

How to double your storage on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series

You can get double the storage on the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra by pre-ordering before midnight on Tuesday, 30th January.

All you have to do is select the higher storage model and the cost will automatically drop to the same as the lower storage one.

Where to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24

You can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra at Samsung itself, or through a number of trusted UK retailers such as Argos, John Lewis and Amazon:

John Lewis:

Currys:

Amazon:

Plus, you can also get the new phone through network providers like Vodafone and EE who will also give you a few extra freebies like six months of half-price data or Netflix included.

O2:

Vodafone:

EE:

