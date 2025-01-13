A Kindle is a smart device which transports an entire library in the palm of your hand. Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service which offers an unlimited number of titles — from books and audiobooks to magazines — under one roof.

One way to think of Kindle Unlimited is like Disney Plus for books; whereas you'd usually have to make a one-off payment for a book in the Kindle store, the Kindle Unlimited service gives you temporary ownership of the titles you'd like to read.

There's usually a 30-day free Kindle Unlimited trial, but at the time of writing (Monday 13th January), it's three months. Here's everything you need to know about the Kindle Unlimited free trial.

Here are the best Kindle deals for this month.

How does the Kindle Unlimited free trial work?

It couldn't be simpler to start your free Kindle Unlimited trial; simply head to the Kindle Unlimited homepage and start the free trial.

As we said, usually the free trial lasts for 30-days, however, at the moment it's three months. At the end of the three months, your subscription will automatically renew at £9.49 per month. Remember, you can cancel your Kindle Unlimited subscription at any time.

If you're in the market for a Kindle (new or refurbished), you'll get a three month Kindle Unlimited subscription with your order, and that's not all: if you want to start reading before you receive your Kindle, you can read with the free Kindle app for Android and iOS.

It's not just the Kindle that Kindle Unlimited works with, you can also download titles to your phone, laptop or tablet through the free Kindle app.

What is included in the Kindle Unlimited free trial?

So, what are the benefits of the three month Kindle Unlimited membership?

You can enjoy unlimited access to over four million eBooks, for example, the Harry Potter and The Hunger Games series, classics like 1984, and best-sellers such as Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, as well as thousands of audiobooks, magazines and newspapers such as OK! and Sunday Times, plus more.

There is something for everyone at Kindle Unlimited with genres spanning romance, history, sci-fi, travel, humour, self-help, and so on. The brilliant thing about a free trial is that you get to enjoy access to a service without paying a penny.

What happens when the Kindle Unlimited free trial ends?

At the end of your Kindle Unlimited free trial, you'll be automatically converted to a paid subscription plan which costs £9.49 per month. But, what happens to the books you're reading when the Kindle Unlimited free trial ends?

Do Kindle Unlimited books disappear after the free trial?

Yes. At the end of your current billing period or subscription (free three month trial subscription included), your Kindle Unlimited books will no longer be available.

However, it's not all doom and gloom! Your bookmarks, notes, and highlights will be saved to your Amazon account and will be visible if you decide to either purchase the book or reactivate your Kindle Unlimited subscription and re-download it.

