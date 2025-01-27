These features include a 40% improvement on Ray Tracing for gamers, an all-new and improved 50MP ultra wide camera, and an increase in the NPU (40%), GPU (30%) and CPU (37%) for higher performance.

As we said, pricing hasn't changed from its predecessors — the Samsung Galaxy S25 is priced from £799, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ from £999, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from £1,249 – however, it's still great to get more bang for your buck!

We've seen a lot of fantastic offers for the Samsung Galaxy S25, including double the storage for free, however, a lot of them are pre-order only deals (from Wednesday 22nd January to Friday 7th February).

So, to avoid missing out on this trade-in offer, here's everything you need to know.

Save up to £660 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Samsung

What's the Samsung Galaxy S25 trade-in deal?

When you purchase a brand-new smartphone, it's rare that you want to keep your previous one; if you're anything like the Technology team, your old smartphone sits in a drawer gathering dust until you're prepared to recycle it.

So, Samsung is offering an alternative: trade-in your old smartphone and get money off the new Samsung Galaxy S25.

With this trade-in offer, you'll get up to £540 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+, and up to £660 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

How long is the Samsung trade-in deal live?

To claim money off your new smartphone, you have to purchase from Samsung.com before Thursday 6th February.

How does the Samsung trade-in deal work?

Like with any trade-in deal, the amount of money you get off your new purchase depends on the quality of the product you're trading-in.

For example, Samsung would offer you £50 off the new Samsung Galaxy S25 if you traded-in any smartphone in any condition. However, Samsung would offer you £660 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if you traded in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB.

So, how does trade-in work?

Firstly, confirm the make and model of the device you're trading in to find out how much it's worth. Next, apply the discount to your basket, then send Samsung your old device: be sure to back up your files and photos (most importantly!), perform a factory reset, remove any SIM and microSD cards, and post the device within seven days, using the freepost packaging Samsung provides.

Where else can I get the Samsung Galaxy S25 trade-in deal?

It's not just Samsung that offers a trade-in offer on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, other UK retailers and mobile networks do, too.

To save you searching for your retailer of choice, we've listed them all below and included how much you can save with the trade-in deal.

Full list of UK retailers with Samsung Galaxy S25 trade-in deal

Currys | Trade in any device and save

Very | Save up to £560

Full list of mobile networks with Samsung Galaxy S25 trade-in deal

EE | Save up to £372

O2 | Save up to £480

Vodafone | Save up to £408

Looking for even more Samsung Galaxy S25 deals? We've got you covered.