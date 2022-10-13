Google unveiled the new smartphone and long-awaited Pixel Watch on 6th October, showing off the phone's new Tensor G2 processor and its wide-ranging functionality. One impressive example of the phone's dynamic problem-solving ability was the ability to translate text using the camera app. Just open your camera, point it at the text and your Google phone will translate it into whatever language you've chosen.

Right now, you can get a Pixel Watch for free when you pick up the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It's a fantastic offer on two of this year's most exciting new devices and a great chance to pick up some headline-grabbing tech.

Google Pixel 7 Pro with 100GB data from Three + free Pixel Watch | £29 up-front then £40 per month [24 month contract] at Affordable Mobiles

The RadioTimes.com team are testing out the new Google Pixel 7 at the moment and we're very impressed so far. Google hardware married with Google software makes for a notably smooth experience and the camera shines, too. With thoroughly impressive image processing tech on hand, it's easy to take great photos.

The all-new Pixel Watch partners with the phone perfectly, helping you to track your exercise and sleep, plus allowing you to check on notifications without unlocking and using your phone. Together the two devices offer a seamless on-the-go device experience, bringing together all your favourite entertainment, productivity and health apps and services.

Now, you can bag them in one appealing bundle thanks to this launch offer. Don't dawdle though - it's only available until Monday!

Get a Google Pixel Watch free with the Pixel 7 Pro

While stocks last, you can get a free Google Pixel Watch with your new Pixel 7 Pro. As discussed, they're a fantastic pairing that work together with ease thanks to the Android 13 operating system and the full suite of Google Apps.

This deal from Affordable Mobiles gets you the Pixel 7 Pro with an up-front cost of just £29, plus 100GB of data from Three for £40 per month for 24 months. It includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, too. Of course, you also get a Google Pixel Watch free and free next day delivery. It's a tempting bundle.

Similar bundles are also currently on offer from Vodafone, EE, Carphone Warehouse and other suppliers. Seemingly Google has gone to great lengths to have this offered across the board in order to push the launch of the new Pixel Watch and the new smartphone. So, if you're in the market for a new phone and a smartwatch then this is a chance to bag a top quality pairing for less.

Google Pixel 7 Pro + free Pixel Watch | from £99 up-front then £37 per month at Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 7 Pro + free Pixel Watch | from £49 up-front then £39 per month at Vodafone

Google Pixel 7 Pro + free Pixel Watch | from £100 up-front then £54 per month at EE

