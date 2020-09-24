Currys PC World will have PS5 pre-orders tomorrow lunchtime

Good news for those of you that have not been able to secure a Playstation 5 pre-order yet, you get another chance tomorrow (Friday 25th September) as Currys PC World has announced that it has more stock to sell – and you only have a day to wait!

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Currys PC World gave gamers just under 24-hours notice to prepare for the next-wave of pre-orders and while this is good news for anybody that does not yet have a PlayStation 5 arriving on November 19th, we do wish they had been a little more specific with the time…

Listen up PS5 fans 🎮



We’ve stocked up so more lucky gamers can pre-order the #PS5 at lunchtime tomorrow 😍



Stock will be online only 👉 https://t.co/vBT1xnZswy — Currys PC World (@curryspcworld) September 24, 2020

So what does constitute lunchtime? Our best guess would be 1 pm but if you are somebody that is without question wanting to grab one of these, it may be best to keep refreshing the Currys PC World page from midday as there is no guarantee as to the exact time these will go live.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 did not go as smoothly as it perhaps should have done. So much so that PlayStation themselves had to tweet out an apology after it went so badly saying:

“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

So we have known that more were on the way and it is promising that they are already starting, giving us hope that we will soon see other retailers announce more incoming stock- therefore boosting the chances of us all being able to grab one.

The pre-orders selling out so fast is hardly a surprise and they would have gone at super-speed even if we had been given ample notice of when they were going on sale. The Xbox Series X has also sold out in most places with demand far exceeding stock levels- although you can still get a Xbox Series S pre-order at certain places.

