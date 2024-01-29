This deal is available for both new and existing HelloFresh customers and can be redeemed at any time as long as you have an Amazon Prime account.

In case you don’t know, HelloFresh is a food subscription service which sends pre-measured ingredients and recipes straight to your door. Whether it’s quick and easy meals, vegetarian recipes or calorie smart boxes, HelloFresh has an option to suit you.

The average cost of a HelloFresh box is £3.15 per portion, however, there is an additional shipping cost of £4.99 per box. This means that, if you order a box every week, the Amazon Prime discount could save up to £259 over the course of a year.

More like this

On the subject of this new partnership, Adam Park, UK CEO at HelloFresh said: “We are very pleased to launch this exclusive offer with Amazon Prime and make it easier for Prime members to enjoy HelloFresh meals at incredible value, now with free delivery for a whole year.

He added: “For anyone looking for inspiration for healthier, more convenient, and delicious meals for themselves and their families, there’s never been a better time to take a fresh approach in the kitchen”

Customers who join HelloFresh now can also take advantage of their latest sale which gives you 60% off your first box and 20% off your first two months as a whole. And, if you’ve yet to join Amazon Prime remember you can start off with a 30-day free trial, plus there’s more savings in our best Amazon Prime offers page.

All this talk of tasty deals is making us hungry, so while we head off for a snack, here’s everything you need to know about this new subscription offer.

Get your Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Get 60% off your first Hello Fresh box

How does Hello Fresh work?

Hello Fresh is a food subscription service that sends weekly boxes with pre-measured ingredients and recipes straight to your door.

The subscription is completely flexible so each week you can choose which recipes you want, how many you want and for how many people. You have the option of getting three, four, or five recipes per week and for two, three or four people.

Whatever plan you choose the price amounts to about £3.15 per portion, although right now you can get 60% off your first box and 20% off your first two months thanks to Hello Fresh’s latest sale.

Do I need a Hello Fresh account to get 12 months’ free delivery?

You will need a Hello Fresh account to access this 12 months’ free delivery deal, but it won’t matter if you’re a new or existing customer.

If you haven’t already signed up to Hello Fresh, you can go onto their website and select “View our boxes”.

Then, simply pick how many recipes you want per week and how many people it’s for, and Hello Fresh will generate a weekly payment plan.

Remember, if you sign up now you can get 60% off your first box and 20% off the first two months.

Get 60% off your first Hello Fresh box

Do I need an Amazon Prime account to get 12 months’ Hello Fresh free delivery?

Again, yes you do. To get the 12 months' free delivery on Hello Fresh boxes, you’ll need to connect your Amazon Prime account to your Hello Fresh account by heading over to www.amazon.co.uk/hellofresh and redeem your free shipping.

If you’ve yet to sign up to Amazon Prime, it couldn’t be more simple. All you have to do is head over to the Prime home page, select “Try Prime” and put in your details. You can start off your Prime subscription with a 30-day free trial, after which it’s £8.99 a month.

Get your Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Advertisement

For more savings, here's how you can snap up this last-minute Samsung Galaxy S24 deal and Sky's lowest price ever broadband deal. Plus, the best TNT Sports offers.