So far in the UK, we've seen savings on Shark vacuum cleaners, Apple tech and the Nintendo Switch OLED which really stand out. Any chance to save money on the Switch, a hugely popular portable game system, is worth snapping up. Elsewhere, there are big discounts on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung, Chromebook, and much more!

Amazon is also serving up some timely offers on tower fans to help you cope with the heatwave this Amazon Prime Day. Now, this Pro Breeze fan is just £69.99.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime typically costs £7.99 a month. For that price, you get free Premium delivery, subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, plus exclusive access to deals and sales event like Amazon Prime Day 2022.

However, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, which will also get you access to this year's Amazon Prime Day deals. It's a win-win.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To become a member of Amazon Prime, you just need to create an account on Amazon's website.

