Find savings across robot vacuum cleaners
In one of Prime Day’s more unusual deals, here’s a chance to save up to £320 on robot vacuum cleaners.
There’s £100 off the iRobot Roomba and savings to be made on a huge range of app-controlled cleaners.
In one of Prime Day’s more unusual deals, here’s a chance to save up to £320 on robot vacuum cleaners.
There’s £100 off the iRobot Roomba and savings to be made on a huge range of app-controlled cleaners.
Sony is one of – if not the – best producers of wireless audio gear right now. For example, we rated the Sony WF-1000XM4 as the best wireless earbuds available on the market following our testing. Unfortunately, that particular model hasn’t seen big Prime Day discounts, but some other great Sony audio tech has.
The Sony LinkBuds are unusual but eye-catching earbuds which use a small hole in their design to help you hear the world around you, as well as the music or content you’re listening to. They’re ideal for home working and still hearing the door, or your family! They scored four stars in our full Sony LinkBuds review.
Sony’s powerful WH-XB910N over-ear headphones are also on sale and offer a tremendous listening experience. They’re down to £113.69. Take a look at the deals below.
Sony WH-XB910N headphones |
£180 £113.69 (save £66.31 or 37%)
Sony LinkBuds |
£149 £113.05 (save £35 or 24%)
Sony LinkBuds S |
£180 £128.25 (save £51.75 or 29%)
Amazon has dished out some pretty hefty discounts on its home security products, with Ring doorbells, Blink cameras and Echo Shows all discounted.
There are also some very attractive bundles on offer, including a Ring Floodlight camera bundle with an Amazon Echo Show 5 and discounted by a huge 53%.
Ring Floodlight Cam + Echo Show 5 |
£254.98 £119.99 (save £134.99 or 53%)
Looking for a dependable budget phone? This Samsung Galaxy M52 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage now costs just £249, down from £339.
Samsung is one of the most reliable and consistent makers of Android smartphones and has consistently impressed us with recent entries. While this phone is from 2021, it’s still a great buy at this price.
Samsung Galaxy M52 |
£339 £249 (save £90 or 27%)
Amazon is still offering a whole host of great deals as day two of Prime Day rolls on. Right now you can save up to £254 on this range of wearables and smartphones, featuring top brands like Samsung, Google and Nokia.
Remember; you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals before they end at midnight.
There are hundreds of discounts across a variety of beauty and make-up must-haves this Prime Day, including two products loved by our friends at The Recommended.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Make-up Brushes are half-price until midnight. The set covers all bases with four brushes and a sponge blender, helping you to create your favourite looks with minimal faff. The Recommended called it the best affordable brush set in their best make-up brushes article, and at 50% off, it’s even more affordable this Prime Day.
You can save more than a third off Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – another favourite of The Recommended, who call it the best everyday mascara in their best mascaras article. Its brush features six different lengths of bristles to capture even the tiniest lashes and coming in under £7 this Prime Day, it’s a budget beauty no-brainer.
For more beauty best buys, check out The Recommended’s cosmetics section.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Make-up Brushes |
£20.99 £10.49 (save £10.50 or 50%)
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara |
£9.99 £6.40 (save £3.59 or 36%)
Keeping up with your at-home workouts? This Prime Day, Amazon’s got loads of great deals on top-rated fitness gear, including products loved by our friends at The Recommended.
One of the best home gym savings we’ve spotted is £19.50 off PROIRON’s Neoprene Dumbbells. These lighter weights are great for anyone looking to tone up this summer and were called the best beginner dumbbell set in The Recmomended’s best dumbbells article.
If you’re looking to improve your cardio, Beast Gear Speed Skipping Rope is 30% off this Prime Day. The Recommended called this rope the best for speed in their best skipping ropes article, and now with 30% off this Prime Day, there’s no better time than now to pick up these ropes.
For more top-rated fitness gear, check out The Recommended’s fitness section.
PROIRON Neoprene Dumbbells |
£64.99 £45.49 (save £19.50 or 30%)
Beast Gear Speed Skipping Rope |
£19.97 £13.98 (save £5.99 or 30%)
Found a deal you like the look of? Great, but with every UK retailer trying to tempt you to spend money with them, it’s always worth taking a moment to get you’re getting a good deal.
Retailers like Currys and John Lewis offer price match schemes so make sure you make the most of them.
When it comes to Amazon, we’d also suggest taking a look at CamelCamelCamel. This price tracker will show the price of any product on Amazon and how it has fluctuated over the last year or so. This is a great tool to see if you’re getting a genuine offer or if the product at its lowest price.
Happy shopping!
The new Nintendo Switch Sports game is now only £29.26.
Try your hand at tennis, bowling, football, badminton and more with “real-life movements” and relive that Wii Sports nostalgia.
Nintendo Switch Sports |
£39.99 £29.69 (save £10.30 or 26%)
All Amazon Prime members can now get channels like Starzplay and Britbox for just 99p for the first month.
This gives you a chance to watch TV shows such as Outlander, The Great and Gaslit.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro was already affordable at £299, but it’s now at its lowest ever price on Amazon at only £209.
In our Redmi Note 11 Pro review, we found the phone to have a solid camera offering, a nice design and a good battery life.
Redmi Note 11 Pro |
£299 £209 (save £90 or 30%)
Measuring 56 x 39 x 23cm, this hard shell trolley bag from COOLIFE has a 38-litre capacity, meeting the majority of airlines’ baggage allowances for larger cabin bags.
The outside of this suitcase is made from a lightweight and scratch-resistant hard plastic, while the inside has a fully lined interior with mesh pockets and straps for securing your items. It also has four multidirectional spinner wheels and a combination lock for security.
Our sister site, The Recommended, called this suitcase the best hard shell trolley bag in their best cabin bags article, and now with 30% off for Prime Day, it’s the perfect pre-holiday deal.
For more deals on summer holiday essentials this Prime Day, check out The Recommended’s best Prime Day deals page
COOLIFE Suitcase Trolley |
£99 £69.29 (save £29.71 or 30%)
If you’re a fan of Disney’s Encanto, there’s Encanto merchandise galore on the Amazon site this Prime Day, all with fabulous discounts. We’ve picked out a few of our favourites.
Treat your little one to this Mirabel Encanto costume. The green and white variations come complete with glasses and pom-pom earrings, whereas the yellow and red colourways have lovely frills and sweet bags.
Mirabel Costume Encanto Dress |
£20.99 £16.29 (save £4.20 or 20%)
The great thing about Disney films is that they’re timeless. With the Disney’s Encanto DVD, you and your family can snuggle up and enjoy movie night as often as you’d like.
Disney’s Encanto DVD |
£9.99 £5.59 (£4.40 or 40%)
Throwing your youngster an Encanto-themed party? These Encanto balloons certainly wouldn’t go amiss!
Encanto Birthday Party Decorations |
£6.99 £4.99 (save £2 or 29%)
There’s so much to discover in Antonio’s magical world: climb the treehouse, swing in the hammock, and meet Antonio’s capybara, jaguar, frog and three butterfly friends, as well as Antonio and Mirabel themselves.
This LEGO set will transport your child to the Encanto universe.
Disney Antonio’s Magical Door |
£17.99 £10.91 (save £7.08 or 38%)
This pedestal fan is another recommendation from our friends at The Recommended. It comes equipped with a powerful 55W motor, a 16-inch rotating fan head and an all-important remote control - and you can save 25% ahead of this weekend’s record-breaking heatwave.
Its adjustable height function allows you to adjust it to best fit your space, and its timer function also allows for up to 7.5 hours of continuous cooling, a great solution to sticky summer nights, which is why The Recommended called it their favourite pedestal fan in their best fans article.
For more deals on household must-haves this Prime Day, check out The Recommended’s best Prime Day deals page.
Pro Breeze 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | £79.99 £59.99 (save £20 or 25%)
Prepping for a music festival this summer? There are plenty of camping essentials with huge savings this Prime Day.
You can get 39% off Ever Advanced’s heavy-duty camping chair. With its oversized design and extra padding (perfect for soothing morning hangovers), our sister site, The Recommended, called it the best large camping chair in their best camping chairs article.
And if you’re spending extended time in the sun, you best slap on the sun cream. This Prime Day, you can save a third on Green People’s natural, reef-safe and eczema-friendly sun cream – another recommendation from our friends at The Recommended, who called it their favourite cruelty-free product in their best sun cream article.
Ever Advanced Camping Chair |
£59.99 £36.39 (save £23.60 or 39%)
Green People Scent Free Sun Cream SPF30 |
£17.94 £11.99 (save £5.95 or 33%)
If you’ve been umming and ahhing around any of these Amazon Prime Day deals, this is your gentle reminder that Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.
To make the most of any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Sign up for a 30-day free trial to get free premium delivery, subscriptions to Prime Video and Amazon Music, along with exclusive access to these deals.
Remington’s Keratin Protect hair straighteners use an innovative heat protection sensor that continuously monitors your hair’s moisture levels and adjusts the temperature accordingly, and this Prime Day, you can save a whopping 67%.
Our sister site The Recommended called these the best ceramic straighteners in their best hair straighteners article, and at a huge £74 saving, they’re a steal this Prime Day.
For more deals on haircare deals, check out The Recommended’s best Prime Day deals page.
Remington Keratin Protect Straighteners |
£109.99 £35.99 (save £74 or 67%)
There’s plenty of tips and tricks to help you combat a heatwave, such as putting a cold flannel on your neck, sipping lukewarm drinks, and keeping your blinds closed, but when it boils down to it (literally), all you want is a powerful fan.
The Pro Breeze Fan boasts a super-powerful 60W motor with three fan speeds and three wind modes, comes with a remote control, and a 7.5 hour timer. It stands at 30-inches, so is perfect for cooling down a whole room.
Did we mention it has £10 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale?
Pro Breeze Oscillating 30-inch Tower Fan |
£79.99 £69.99 (save £10 or 13%)
It’s no secret that the RadioTimes.com team are big fans of the Nintendo Switch OLED.
It has everything you could want in a handheld gaming console; a large and bright screen, Joy-Con controllers for multiple ways of playing meaning that you can game anytime and anywhere, and its portability only adds to that.
Buying a gaming console can be a big purchase decision, but we’re here to make that decision a bit easier. Check out our Nintendo Switch OLED review, then head over to Amazon to get the console as part of a bundle, which includes a game, such as Just Dance.
Possibly the most fun way to exercise, you can dance alone or battle friends in Just Dance.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance |
£359.98 £309.99 (save £49.99 or 13%)
With all of us venturing out more again, it’s normal to be a little anxious about leaving our homes empty. Smart home products like Google Nest cameras and doorbells are a great way to put your mind at ease.
If you want to go the full hog, we suggest investing in a smart thermostat. The Google Nest Thermostat has a Home/Away Assist mode that automatically adjusts the temperature after you’ve left. It can even turn off your hot water if you’re away for a few days.
Google Nest Thermostat |
£199 £159.99 (save £39 or 20%)
Google Nest Indoor Cam |
£89.99 £54.99 (save £35 or 39%)
Google Nest Doorbell |
£179.99 £119.99 (save £60 or 33%)
We know what you’re thinking (because we’re thinking the exact same): why can’t Prime Day be every day? Like Christmas, it might lose its charm if it happened all the time, but with discounts as good as these, we think we could get over it.
Another huge deal is this one, which gives you over 30 PC games for no extra cost. Games include Need for Speed Heat, 10 Second Ninja X, and Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy.
Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy earns a spot as one of the best Star Wars games with its crisp visuals, mission structure, and the fun lightsaber combats. Also, the character customisation is top-notch.
Sign-up for the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to bag the free games
The Fitbit Charge 5 is now at its lowest ever price on Amazon – at only £94.05. If you’ve been looking for a small fitness tracker for a while, this might be the deal for you.
Awarded four stars in our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we loved the fitness tracker's AMOLED display, comfortable fit and good app support.
Fitbit Charge 5 |
£169.99 £94.05 (save £75.94 or 45%)
Looking to bag a big screen for less this Prime Day? There are plenty of savings on new TVs from popular brands including Samsung and LG.
Not sure what you should be looking for? For the majority of UK homes, 4K is more than enough if you’re after a 43-55-inch screen, so don’t worry about 8K. There aren’t actually many TV shows or films available in anything more than 4K right now.
OK, but what about size? Think about your living space or the room where the TV is going. The viewing distance from the TV should be around 1.5 times the size of the TV screen. For more tips, read our guide dedicated to what size TV to buy.
These Bose headphones have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and they’re now only £175. That’s 50% off their usual RRP of £349.95.
Other impressive features include voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, plus up to 20 hours of non-stop listening time.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 |
£349.95 £175 (save £174.95 or 50%)
The KODAK Smile camera is the perfect blend of old and new. Point and shoot to see your snaps in your hands in minutes, or save them for later using a micro SD card.
You can also connect to the camera from your phone via Bluetooth to print more of your favourite shots. We also love the fact that you can peel off the back of the prints to turn them into stickers!
This fun, family-friendly camera makes a great gift and is now seeing savings of over 30%.
KODAK Smile Instant camera with Bluetooth |
£149.99 £103.99 (save £46 or 31%)
Make every day a great hair day with the Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler.
There’s no better feeling than walking out of the hairdresser with salon-fresh locks. Looking like you’re in a shampoo advert with a rich, bouncy blow-dry; who’s that beauty in the shop window? Oh, it’s just our reflection.
As much as we wish our trip to the hairdresser was more than a bi-monthly occurrence, there is, however, a tool we can use to get salon-worthy locks at home: the Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler.
The Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler comes with a diffuser, and concentrator, and is available in both black and rose gold colourways. Oh, and did we mention it’s 35% off this Prime Day?
Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler |
£229.99 £149.99 (save £80 or 35%)
Enjoy thousands of Audible originals, podcasts, and audiobooks without opening your wallet with this Amazon Prime Day offer.
No one knows how difficult it is to find the time to read more than a bookworm does. That’s why audiobooks have been such a gift; we can listen to our latest read while we’re out and about, exercising, or doing household chores like washing up.
In this deal exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you can get the audiobook service Audible completely free for the first three months. That's a lot of titles avid readers can consume at no extra cost.
Let’s be honest, LEGO can quickly become pretty pricey. That’s why it was great to see discounts across some of the most popular Disney LEGO sets.
There’s currently up to 39% off Disney LEGO sets including this LEGO Encanto set of Antonio’s Magical Door – now just £10.91.
So, whether you’re after some LEGO gifts for adults or just some of the latest Encanto merchandise, it seems like there’s a Prime Day LEGO deal for everyone.
LEGO Disney Encanto Antonio’s Magical Door |
£17.99 £10.91 (save £7.08 or 39%)
LEGO Duplo Disney Frozen Castle |
£44.99 £31.19 (save £13.80 or 31%)
LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa Jewellery Box |
£39.99 £27.29 (save £12.70 or 32%)
Samsung’s latest smartwatch is now only £169 – that’s the lowest it’s ever been sold on Amazon for.
Now with a 42% discount, the smartwatch was given an impressive 4.5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review. We loved its user-friendly interface, its simple and clean design and the comprehensive range of fitness activities it was able to track.
To see how it compares to an older model, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs 3 guide.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 |
£289 £169 (save £120 or 42%)
Amazon Kids+ is a one-stop-shop for children's books, videos and audiobooks and has a huge offer on: save up to £17 on an Amazon Kids+ subscription with this Prime Day deal when you get it for £3.99 for three months.
Amazon Kids+ offers parents peace of mind; when kids are keeping busy on their tablets, you can be sure they don’t stumble across anything age-inappropriate with this Amazon subscription, as parents can pick the age setting.
Sign-up for Amazon Kids+ at £3.99 for three months at Amazon