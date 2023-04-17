Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable transport system, designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit.

SpaceX is due to launch its Starship and Super Heavy rocket system for the first time today (Monday 17th April).

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously spoken of his plan to use the giant rocket to shuttle people to the Moon and Mars.

While the Starship rocket has been tested before, this launch will mark the first time the vehicle will orbit the Earth once before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

“At 146 meters, or nearly 500 feet tall, the launch and catch tower is designed to support vehicle integration, launch, and catch of the Super Heavy rocket booster,” SpaceX explains on its website about the launch.

“For the first flight test, the team will not attempt a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the Super Heavy booster,” it continues.

Here's what we know – and how you can watch the SpaceX launch today.

What time is the SpaceX launch?

SpaceX is expected to launch the rocket system with no one on board from its Texas Starbase at 08:00 CT / 13:00 UTC, which is 2pm UK time.

Musk's company got the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday (14th April).

All launches, dates and times are subject to changes and cancellations, so viewers should keep an eye out for any updates.

How to watch SpaceX launch online

A live stream of today’s launch of the Starship capsule and Super Heavy rocket is expected to kick off 45 minutes before launch.

You can watch it via SpaceX’s YouTube channel below.

What's the purpose of the SpaceX launch?

Musk has previously discussed his hopes for humans to become “multi-planetary creatures” and to build cities on Mars. Monday's test flight will act as an early milestone in Musk's ambition to creating a vehicle that’s up to the task.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk said in 2016.

"The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilisation and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go," he added.

Musk previously admitted there's only a 50 per cent chance of SpaceX's Starship rocket reaching orbit.

"I'm not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement," he said of the vehicle during an interview at the Morgan Stanley Conference in March 2023, before adding: "Won't be boring!

"I think it's got, I don't know, hopefully about a 50 per cent chance of reaching orbit."

