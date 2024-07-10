It initially looks like a hound, not unlike Houndoom, but with enough Cells it will transform into a large snake-like monster.

Its third and final form looks like a black and green Transformer with wings.

Zygarde Complete Forme. Pokemon.com

Naturally, players will want their Zygarde to become as powerful as possible, and so they are scouring the land for Cells to use.

If you’re unsure how to do this, we’ve assembled some simple instructions below to guide you.

How to get Zygarde Cells in Pokémon Go explained

To obtain Zygarde Cells in Pokémon Go, you will need to use the game’s Routes feature.

This function allows players to create pathways for other people to follow, and was introduced into the game back in 2023.

The game created an incentive to use the Routes system as players were initially able to take on the From A to Zygarde quest, which was a simple way to gather up Cells.

In order to begin, you must click on the Route tab after choosing the Nearby menu, which is situated at the bottom right of the screen.

From there, you simply pick one that takes your fancy and then you can start your journey. You must be Level 5 and above to partake in a Route.

If you are lucky enough to encounter a Zygarde Cell on your trip, it will appear on your map as a small glowing object.

It is important to remember that you can only acquire three Cells per day and you cannot find them on the same Route more than once, which means you must try multiple different ones to be successful.

Zygarde’s first form will sit at 10 per cent, but to increase its power to 50 per cent you must obtain 50 Cells.

In order to develop the Generation VI Pokémon into its Complete Forme, 250 Cells are required in total. Happy hunting!

