How to get Zygarde Cells in Pokémon Go explained
It's time to lace up your shoes and get walking.
If you are looking for Zygarde Cells in Pokémon Go, then you are in the right place - as we are going to take a look at how to obtain them in the game.
Zygarde is a Legendary Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon that can change its appearance and form depending on how many Zygarde Cells a Trainer owns.
It initially looks like a hound, not unlike Houndoom, but with enough Cells it will transform into a large snake-like monster.
Its third and final form looks like a black and green Transformer with wings.
Naturally, players will want their Zygarde to become as powerful as possible, and so they are scouring the land for Cells to use.
If you’re unsure how to do this, we’ve assembled some simple instructions below to guide you.
How to get Zygarde Cells in Pokémon Go explained
To obtain Zygarde Cells in Pokémon Go, you will need to use the game’s Routes feature.
This function allows players to create pathways for other people to follow, and was introduced into the game back in 2023.
The game created an incentive to use the Routes system as players were initially able to take on the From A to Zygarde quest, which was a simple way to gather up Cells.
In order to begin, you must click on the Route tab after choosing the Nearby menu, which is situated at the bottom right of the screen.
From there, you simply pick one that takes your fancy and then you can start your journey. You must be Level 5 and above to partake in a Route.
If you are lucky enough to encounter a Zygarde Cell on your trip, it will appear on your map as a small glowing object.
It is important to remember that you can only acquire three Cells per day and you cannot find them on the same Route more than once, which means you must try multiple different ones to be successful.
Zygarde’s first form will sit at 10 per cent, but to increase its power to 50 per cent you must obtain 50 Cells.
In order to develop the Generation VI Pokémon into its Complete Forme, 250 Cells are required in total. Happy hunting!
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.