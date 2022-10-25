In a fun twist to the norm, Zorua was being added to Pokémon Go in quite a unique way, and you would have needed to be logged in at just the right time in order to make the most of this rare opportunity.

Zorua was supposed to be coming to Pokémon Go today, with the Dark-type creature all set to grace Niantic's much-loved mobile game for the first time ever as part of a Spotlight Hour surprise.

However, the latest info from Niantic tells us that Zorua's Pokémon Go arrival has been delayed for the time being. Keep reading to learn more!

How to get Zorua in Pokémon Go

To catch Zorua in Pokémon Go, you will need to wait for the current technical issues to be resolved.

Zorua was supposed to be coming to Pokémon Go at 6pm local time on Tuesday 25th November. However, if this time has not occurred in your region yet, it sounds like you'll have to keep on waiting longer than expected.

The plan had been, between 6pm and 7pm, for a Spotlight Hour to occur that would make it look like your buddy Pokémon was spawning all over the map. The twist would have been that, once you caught the Pokémon, it would have transformed into Zorua.

However, in the first few regions where this activity rolled out, a fairly serious glitch occurred. Niantic took to Twitter to say: "We are aware of a bug where Zorua, a Pokémon with a planned surprise encounter during October 25th’s Shuppet Spotlight Hour, retains stats such as the height, CP, and attacks of the Pokémon it originally took on the form of."

Niantic added in a follow-up Tweet: "The Zorua surprise that occurred in time zones including and prior to GMT+13 will not occur in time zones after while we fix this." A new date/time for the Zorua surprise has not been confirmed yet, but we'll be sure to update this page when that changes.

Clarifying a few salient points, Niantic concluded in a third Tweet: "Zorua already caught by Trainers will not be able to be Traded, sent to Pokémon HOME, or allowed in GO Battle League until this issue is resolved. Please stay tuned for further details. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."

That's not to say that there won't be some fun in Pokémon Go tonight, though! There will still be a Shuppet-themed Spotlight Hour occurring at the usual time. We'll keep you updated as the Zorua situation develops. It's also worth checking the Niantic Support Twitter account for up-to-the-minute updates.

