This may be especially useful for fans outside of the United States, who are only recently becoming more familiar with American Football as its popularity has increased internationally - with no small thanks going to the Super Bowl, which makes the FA Cup final look like a school pantomime in comparison.

Hut-hut! That’s the whistle blown and you need to touchdown to the rest of the article to find out all you need to know about lob passes.

How to throw a lob pass in Madden 24

To throw a lob pass in Madden 24 you need to quickly tap the Reciever button. The Reciever button will appear above the players and it will show you which button or key you need to press in order for the ball to be passed to them.

For instance – if a player has the X button above them, quickly press X on your controller.

Be sure to only tap the button, as if you hold it too long you will throw a touch pass instead - which is not going to impress the coach now, is it?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to throw a high and low lob pass in Madden 24

PlayStation

To throw a high lob pass in Madden 24 on PlayStation, hold the L1 button as you tap the Receiver button. This will ensure the ball can get over the opposing teams' defences.

To throw a low lob pass in Madden 24 on PlayStation, push down the left analogue stick as you tap the Receiver button. This is great if you don’t want the other team a chance to intercept the pass and take the ball for themselves.

Xbox

To throw a high lob pass in Madden 24 on Xbox, hold the LB button as you tap the Receiver button. Your lob pass will soar to the skies.

To throw a low lob pass in Madden 24 on Xbox, push down the left analogue stick as you tap the Receiver button. Your pass will be low to the ground and difficult for the other team to try and grab it.

PC

To throw a high lob pass in Madden 24 on PC, hold the ALT key as you tap the Receiver key. Watch as the ball arcs up and finds your wide reciever past the defence ready for a touchdown.

To throw a low lob pass in Madden 24 on PC, hold the left CTRL key as you tap the Receiver key. The ball should quickly find a teammate without providing much in the way of a chance for your opponent to catch it.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.