This brings us to a very important question: Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor run on Steam Deck? The answer, unfortunately, is something of a complicated one.

Whenever a new game launches on PC, one of the first questions that springs to mind is ‘can it run on Steam Deck?’ Valve’s portable gaming powerhouse has taken the PC gaming market by storm and no one can get over how neat it is to play games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the go.

Jedi: Fallen Order runs great on Valve's handheld, and those hoping to play its sequel on the go too will want to know all the details.

Keep on reading to find out if the Steam Deck can run Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or not.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor run on Steam Deck?

Yes! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be played on Steam Deck. It doesn’t run particularly well, but it does work and can be played on the handheld PC.

According to the official EA FAQ on the game, there is “no dedicated support” for Jedi Survivor on Steam Deck. Despite this, you can pick up the game on Steam and play it on the handheld right now.

Given its massive file size, though, you might need to upgrade your Deck's storage before installing the game.

You can play it but performance is far from optimal. Thanks to a YouTube video from PC-Gaming.it, we can see how the game runs below 30fps on low settings, often dropping below 20fps when the action ramps up. You can check out the video below:

Even given the game’s demanding PC requirements, the Steam Deck could perform better here. As it turns out, the game’s PC port seems to be poorly optimised at launch and doesn’t appear to get the most out of any hardware, even the most capable components.

After some time, the game should run better on PC and on the Steam Deck thanks to potential performance updates and fixes.

On the Steam page, it doesn’t say whether the game is unsupported, playable, or verified. Given how the sequel has just launched, however, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Hopefully, the game’s FSR options (and the Steam Deck’s built-in resolution upscaler) can work wonders. We’ve played many a game on Valve’s portable PC with upscaled resolutions allowing for increased frame rates.

As of writing — and the YouTube video above — it seems as though these FSR options do nothing. Fingers crossed this comes in time and we can eke out higher frame rates in Jedi Survivor on Steam Deck without notable image quality loss.

For now, though, you can play the game on Steam Deck at less-than-ideal performance. Our advice is to wait for some performance updates before playing, which should come sooner rather than later.

