Zynga has confirmed that Star Wars: Hunters features controller support, but it is limited to a set of official console controllers - and you can’t do everything using a controller.

Don’t worry, you can use a controller to actually play the game, it just doesn’t work on all menus.

For the full list of supported controllers in Star Wars: Hunters and how to connect them, read on below.

Which controllers are supported in Star Wars: Hunters?

Star Wars: Hunters has controller support, and you should find your wireless Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers all connect to the game fine and work perfectly well.

As per the official Zynga support page for the game, the following controllers are supported in Star Wars: Hunters:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

DualShock 4

DualSense

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Support for other third-party controllers varies, so what you own might work but those controllers listed above will all work without any issues on the Android and iOS versions of Star Wars: Hunters.

It’s worth mentioning that controller support is limited to in-match gameplay, character selection, in-match ability information and scoreboard, and post-match gubbins like the scoreboard and end-of-match results.

Worth mentioning, too, is that you cannot customise aim sensitivity, axis inversion, remap buttons, use auto-fire (manual-fire only while using a controller) and "only hold to engage Aim Mode and Target Lock is supported (not toggle) currently".

How to set up Star Wars: Hunters with a controller explained

To connect your controller to Star Wars: Hunters, you need to pair it with your Android or iOS device.

The method for connecting each type of controller is a little different, and it works slightly differently depending on if you’re using iOS or Android.

To connect an Xbox One or Series controller, you need to do the following (as per the official Xbox support page):

Turn on your smart device's Bluetooth

Turn on your Xbox controller and press the 'Pair' button for a few seconds – On the top of the controller (three ))) symbols)

Choose to connect your phone or tablet to the controller and it will let you know it's paired

On your DualSense controller, the method is much the same, but you need to press and hold the Create button and PS button at the same time until the light blinks. Your DualSense will blink again and then the player indicator will light up, letting you know it’s connected.

To connect the DualShock 4, you need to do exactly the same as with the DualSense, but it’s the SHARE button instead of the Create button (same position on the controllers, though).

Finally, to connect a Switch Pro Controller, you need to hold down the 'sync' button on the top of the Pro Controller (next to the USB-C charging port) until the lights blink on the bottom of the controller. Choose to connect it (on your phone) and it should start working!

