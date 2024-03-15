Now becoming a more common feature, crossplay remains one of the biggest factors for many when deciding not only if they should pick up the game but on which platform. There's also the fact that it's been a torrid start for developer Aspyr, with players globally reporting issues of bugs, glitches and general server issues across multiplayer.

For this guide though, we're addressing whether Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection has crossplay and what multiplayer options are accessible (when they're working). Head below for all the details.

Does Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection have crossplay?

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection only supports crossplay between the same console families – a practise known as cross-gen.

What this essentially means is that those on PlayStation 5 can play with PlayStation 4 owners and vice versa.

Likewise, players on Xbox Series X/S can play with those on Xbox One, and vice versa.

However, nobody on PlayStation can play with anyone on Xbox or any other non-PlayStation platform.

For anyone who picks PC or Nintendo Switch, no crossplay is available whatsoever — players are only able to compete against one another on their own respective platforms.

Say you've got a group of four pals. If you're on PC, one of your friends is on PS4, another is one Xbox Series X and the other is on Nintendo Switch... none of you will be able to play together.

What are the multiplayer options in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection?

The biggest form of multiplayer in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is the ability to play online with up to 64 players in 32 vs 32 matches.

The multiplayer game modes are as follows:

Conquest – Capture control points and deplete the enemy resources

– Capture control points and deplete the enemy resources Capture the Flag – Play with one or two flags, on the ground or in space

– Play with one or two flags, on the ground or in space Hunt – Clear the battlefield as soldiers or defend your planet as native species

– Clear the battlefield as soldiers or defend your planet as native species Assault (Space) – Pilot legendary starships: TIE fighters, X-wings and more in space and air dogfights

– Pilot legendary starships: TIE fighters, X-wings and more in space and air dogfights Hero Assault – Hero assault pits heroes against villains in an arena battle for the highest score.

Note that not every map supports every mode! Some are just for space, for example, while others work best on land.

Two-player local co-op is also available in both games, so if you fancy playing through some battles with a friend in split-screen you can.

The split-screen options in the first game are:

Clone Wars Campaign

Galactic Civil War Campaign

Galactic Conquest – Fight for dominance in a series of battles across key locations

– Fight for dominance in a series of battles across key locations Instant Action – Pick a map, a mode and start fighting

In the second game, your split-screen options are:

Space Overview (tutorial)

Rise of the Empire Campaign

Galactic Conquest – Fight for dominance in a series of battles across key locations

– Fight for dominance in a series of battles across key locations Instant Action – Pick a map, a mode and start fighting

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

If you need help with the trophy list, servers or maps, make sure to read our handy guides for all the latest tips.

We've also rounded up all upcoming Star Wars games that you need to know about as well as a podcast episode about the best Star Wars games. Give it a listen to find out which one comes out on top.

