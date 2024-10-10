Rather than staying silent and letting you figure out the safe combinations and locked door codes for yourself, we’ve found them all for you.

Unlock the safes and doors (and other objects) to continue through your playthrough of the story, which you’ll need to do not only to complete the game but also to earn some trophies.

Read on for the full list of Silent Hill 2 safe codes, combinations and locked door codes.

Silent Hill 2 safe codes: All safes combinations and locked door codes

There are quite a few different locked safes and doors to unlock in the Silent Hill 2 remake. We’ve listed them below in chronological order based on when you should encounter them in your playthrough.

You’ll often have to use a different code to open any locked door or safe (and a couple of other objects), depending on what difficulty you are playing in. We’ve listed them all out below.

Here is the complete list of Silent Hill 2 safe combinations and locked door codes:

East South Vale Grand Market locked door | Code: 4442 (light difficulty) 4444 (standard difficulty) 4446 (hard difficulty) | You’ll find the code on a piece of paper next to a lorry in the south of East South Vale

| Code: (light difficulty) (standard difficulty) (hard difficulty) | You’ll find the code on a piece of paper next to a lorry in the south of East South Vale Woodside Apartments Apartment 206 safe | Code: Right 15, Left 11, Right 13 (light difficulty) Right 13, Left 7, Right 11 (standard and hard difficulty) | You’ll find the clue for the safe code on a wall in the room

| Code: (light difficulty) (standard and hard difficulty) | You’ll find the clue for the safe code on a wall in the room Blue Creek Apartments Apartment 202 Moth combination lock (inside locked 'M' door (more on that below) | Code: 582 (light difficulty) 373 (standard difficulty) 522 (hard difficulty) | The clue to open the combination lock can be found on the moths on display (number of symbols on the wings of the moths)

| Code: (light difficulty) (standard difficulty) (hard difficulty) | The clue to open the combination lock can be found on the moths on display (number of symbols on the wings of the moths) Blue Creek Apartments clock time puzzle | Set the hour hand to 9 to open the H door , set the hour hand at 9 and minute hand at 2 to open the M door and set the hour hand at 9, minute hand at 2 and second hand at 3 to open the S door

| Set the hour hand to , set the hour hand at and set the hour hand at West South Vale Jacks Inn safe | Code: 0451 (light and standard difficulty) 0533 (hard difficulty) | You’ll find the code on a memo next to the toolbox within Apartment 107

| Code: (light and standard difficulty) (hard difficulty) | You’ll find the code on a memo next to the toolbox within Apartment 107 Brookhaven Hospital locked cabinet in the Reception Office | Code: 287 (light difficulty) 724 (standard difficulty) 152 (hard difficulty) | Clue is the number of nurses, trees and doctors in the photos

| Code: (light difficulty) (standard difficulty) (hard difficulty) | Clue is the number of nurses, trees and doctors in the photos Brookhaven Hospital Nurse's Station locked door | Code: 3578 (light and normal difficulty) 7456 (hard difficulty) | You’ll find the clue on the noticeboard in the Doctor’s Lounge

| Code: (light and normal difficulty) (hard difficulty) | You’ll find the clue on the noticeboard in the Doctor’s Lounge Brrokhaven Hospital X-ray puzzle and locked door | Code: Right 4, Left 37, Right 12 | Head to the X-Ray Room on the third floor to find the Pelvis Radiograph and memo clue. Head back to the Nurse’s Station (if you didn’t pick it up already) and use the Mold Remover (inside the Pantry on the first floor) to clean the mouldy radiograph. Now you have all of them, head back to the X-Ray Room and solve the puzzle to find the 4, 37, 12 code

| Code: | Head to the X-Ray Room on the third floor to find the Pelvis Radiograph and memo clue. Head back to the Nurse’s Station (if you didn’t pick it up already) and use the Mold Remover (inside the Pantry on the first floor) to clean the mouldy radiograph. Now you have all of them, head back to the X-Ray Room and solve the puzzle to find the 4, 37, 12 code Brookhaven Hospital 3 Bracelets in the Director's Office | Code: 95, 45, 71 (top to bottom) | Use to open the Director’s Storage Room to get the Safe Button (on the desk) and then put the Safe Button on the Director’s safe in the Director’s Room

| Code: (top to bottom) | Use to open the Director’s Storage Room to get the Safe Button (on the desk) and then put the Safe Button on the Director’s safe in the Director’s Room Brookhaven Hospital Director’s safe | Code: 95, 45, 71 | Each number represents a symbol. You can find these symbols on the spines of the books in the Director’s Storage Room. Each symbol on the spine from left to right is 1 to 9. This will be noted on your map in that order

| Code: | Each number represents a symbol. You can find these symbols on the spines of the books in the Director’s Storage Room. Each symbol on the spine from left to right is 1 to 9. This will be noted on your map in that order Otherworld Brookhaven Hospital chained box codes | First chained box code (keypad): 9659 . Second chained box code (combination lock): 1622

| First chained box code (keypad): . Second chained box code (combination lock): Silent Hill Historical Society Bug Room locked door | Code: Random combination of the numbers 2, 3 and 9 (will be different each playthrough). You’ll have to try each possible combination from: 239, 293,329,392,923 or 932 . One of them will work

| Code: Random combination of the numbers (will be different each playthrough). You’ll have to try each possible combination from: . One of them will work Lakeview Hotel Room 205 locked suitcase | Code: DARK WISH (light difficulty) DEED DONE (standard difficulty) LOVE LUST (hard difficulty) | Complete the Bookshelf Puzzle to unlock Room 205 by arranging books in the following order: Wings symbol top left, Eagle symbol top right, Bull symbol bottom left and Lion symbol bottom right

| Code: (light difficulty) (standard difficulty) (hard difficulty) | Complete the Bookshelf Puzzle to unlock Room 205 by arranging books in the following order: Lakeview Hotel Employee Break Room safe | Code: 7414 | You can find the clue inside the Manager’s Office, within the Gem Box puzzle. Find three gemstones to open the Green Box. The green gemstone is in the Kitchen, the blue gemstone is in a freezer in the Freezer Room and the red gemstone is inside a box inside the Manager’s Room. Match the box by matching the symbol on the painting in the same room by placing the gemstones correctly to open it (green and blue on the left but green above blue and red on top right six slots)

