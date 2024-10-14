These puzzles are a necessity if you want that Platinum trophy, but they're also useful in other areas.

Take the elevator quiz, for example.

If you get all the answers, you'll gain access to the Trick or Treat box. It's full of ammo and health, which, let's face it, is always welcome.

So, what are the answers to the questions, and what does this have to do with the box?

Silent Hill 2 elevator quiz explained: All the answers you need

The moment in question takes place in the Brookhaven Hospital (in the Otherworld), once you manage to take the elevator down to the basement.

On the ride down, a voice will ask you three trivia questions about Silent Hill.

You won't get the opportunity to answer at the time, but the numbers assigned to the multiple choice answers are important.

Let's take a look at them... spoilers ahead, for those who want to work it out themselves!

The first question asks you how many people died in the 1800s plague that spread across the town. The answer is number 2 - 67.

The second asks you which road leads to the lumber yard and the cemetery. The answer is 3 - Wiltse Road.

The third and final question asks the name of one of the victims of a brutal murder. The answer is 1 - Miriam.

So, remember these numbers; 2, 3, and 1. Head to the pharmacy on the first floor, where the box in question is located.

Enter the numbers on the number pad to get inside the Trick or Treat box, and pick up the treats within!

