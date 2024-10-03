Where are the Silent Hill 2 remake reviews? Situation explained

Timely reviews always rely on outlets receiving the game early from their PR contacts, with an embargo in place to stop opinions spilling out earlier than the publisher would like.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is incredibly close – close enough for a review embargo to be lifted and final verdicts to be revealed. However, that hasn’t happened yet.

The anticipation for the Silent Hill 2 remake is so high that people will no doubt be desperate to read anything they can that offers some insight into a release fans have wanted for a long time.

So keep reading to find out where the reviews are and when they can be expected.

Where are the Silent Hill 2 remake reviews?

The Silent Hill 2 review embargo has not lifted yet, so there are no official reviews to be found online, despite the fact the game is only days away from being released.

This is not an uncommon practice, but it does mean players are left without much critical guidance until the last possible minute.

Considering this is a remake, the delay might be deliberate, with the developers potentially hoping to keep their tweaks to the original as hush-hush as possible.

Once the game drops, it may become more apparent why it wasn’t released to the press and reviewers earlier.

When will Silent Hill 2 remake reviews arrive?

Rumours around the web suggest that the Silent Hill 2 remake review embargo could lift tomorrow (Friday 4th October).

If true, this would give players a few days to study the game’s critical reception, before the Silent Hill 2 remake has its full release on Tuesday 8th October.

However, the game also has a 48-hour early access window, with anyone who buys the Deluxe Edition being able to jump in on Sunday 6th October.

If those timings turn out to be right, there won’t be much time for review-reading!

To help you out, we’ll update this page with the critical consensus as soon as there is one.

