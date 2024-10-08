Better yet, there are no trophies tied to game difficulty settings. You can play Silent Hill 2 in its easiest difficulty if you wish to breeze through its story and earn every achievement.

Unfortunately, there are missable trophies thanks to the game’s lack of replayable missions. Be on the lookout if you want them all!

Read on to discover how many trophies are in the game and to see the full list of Silent Hill 2 remake trophies and how to get them.

More like this

How many trophies are in the Silent Hill 2 remake?

Including the Platinum trophy, there are 44 trophies in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

There’s a decent split of missable gameplay-based trophies and story achievements to unlock. Getting them all will take at least two playthroughs.

In terms of unlocking the Platinum trophy, the fine folks over at PowerPyx suggest it will take around 20-30 hours to get it.

This is because one trophy is unlocked by completing New Game Plus. You have to complete the game twice to earn that trophy.

The Party Like It’s 2001 trophy tasks you with seeing all five classic endings, too, which will prove difficult, as will the As Close as You Like trophy – you have to complete the game without killing a single enemy with ranged weapons.

Tricky, especially when another trophy has you kill 75 enemies with ranged weapons.

You’ll find the full list of Silent Hill 2 remake trophies below. Spoilers follow.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Silent Hill 2 remake trophies

Silent Hill 2. Konami/Bloober Team

Here is the full list of Silent Hill 2 remake trophies, in order of how they’re listed on PSN:

You Made Me Happy | Platinum | Get all other trophies in the game

| Platinum | Get all other trophies in the game No Turning Back Now | Bronze | Try to leave Silent Hill in the Observation Deck area

| Bronze | Try to leave Silent Hill in the Observation Deck area Enjoy Your Stay | Bronze | Reach Silent Hill

| Bronze | Reach Silent Hill Nice and Cozy | Bronze | Reach Wood Side Apartments

| Bronze | Reach Wood Side Apartments Let's NOT Party | Bronze | Shoot all the balloons in Wood Side Apartments

| Bronze | Shoot all the balloons in Wood Side Apartments Otherworldly | Bronze | Enter the Otherworld for the first time

| Bronze | Enter the Otherworld for the first time Passed | Bronze | Make you way out of Blue Creek Apartments

| Bronze | Make you way out of Blue Creek Apartments Uncanny | Bronze | Meet Maria

| Bronze | Meet Maria All Seems in Order | Bronze | Discover the secret of Room 106

| Bronze | Discover the secret of Room 106 Leftovers | Bronze | Find the pizza in Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama

| Bronze | Find the pizza in Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama Admitted | Bronze | Reach Brookhaven Hospital

| Bronze | Reach Brookhaven Hospital Nightmare Fuel | Bronze | Defeat the Flesh Lip

| Bronze | Defeat the Flesh Lip Alone Again | Bronze | Survive the chase in Brookhaven Hospital

| Bronze | Survive the chase in Brookhaven Hospital Into the Abyss | Bronze | Reach the end of the long staircase

| Bronze | Reach the end of the long staircase Unforgivable | Bronze | Defeat the Abstract Daddy

| Bronze | Defeat the Abstract Daddy Inner Sanctum | Bronze | Find His room

| Bronze | Find His room A Human Being | Bronze | Kill Eddie

| Bronze | Kill Eddie Glimmer of Hope | Bronze | Reach the Lakeview Hotel

| Bronze | Reach the Lakeview Hotel Scourge of Toluca Lake | Bronze | Spend 10 minutes on Toluca Lake

| Bronze | Spend 10 minutes on Toluca Lake Truly Special | Bronze | Reach Room 312

| Bronze | Reach Room 312 It's Bread | Bronze | Interact with the bread

| Bronze | Interact with the bread Obsolete | Bronze | Destroy what you don’t need

| Bronze | Destroy what you don’t need That Part of Me | Bronze | Defeat Her

| Bronze | Defeat Her Lumberjack | Bronze | Find the chainsaw

| Bronze | Find the chainsaw Merciless | Bronze | Kill 50 enemies with a stomp attack

| Bronze | Kill 50 enemies with a stomp attack No Big Deal | Bronze | Kill 75 enemies with ranged weapons

| Bronze | Kill 75 enemies with ranged weapons Blunt Force Trauma | Bronze | Kill 75 enemies with melee weapons

| Bronze | Kill 75 enemies with melee weapons You Never Know… | Bronze | Try to open locked doors 50 times

| Bronze | Try to open locked doors 50 times Shattered | Bronze | Break 50 windows

| Bronze | Break 50 windows Making Peace | Silver | Reach the Leave ending

| Silver | Reach the Leave ending Vicious Circle | Silver | Reach the Maria ending

| Silver | Reach the Maria ending Only Way Out | Silver | Reach the In Water ending

| Silver | Reach the In Water ending Defy Even Death | Silver | Reach the Rebirth ending

| Silver | Reach the Rebirth ending The Goodest Boi | Silver | Reach the Dog ending

| Silver | Reach the Dog ending Tinfoil Hat | Silver | Reach the UFO ending

| Silver | Reach the UFO ending I Saw That Town | Silver | Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty

| Silver | Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty Radio Silence | Silver | Complete the game without using the radio

| Silver | Complete the game without using the radio James of All Trades | Silver | Kill one enemy with a Wooden Plank, Steel Pipe, Handgun, Shotgun and Rifle in a single playthrough

| Silver | Kill one enemy with a Wooden Plank, Steel Pipe, Handgun, Shotgun and Rifle in a single playthrough Pieces Unarranged | Silver | Collect all Strange Photos in a single playthrough

| Silver | Collect all Strange Photos in a single playthrough Archivist | Silver | Collect all Memos in a single playthrough

| Silver | Collect all Memos in a single playthrough Faster Than Fog | Silver | Complete the game in under 10 hours

| Silver | Complete the game in under 10 hours As Close as You Like | Gold | Complete the game without killing enemies with ranged weapons

| Gold | Complete the game without killing enemies with ranged weapons Party Like It’s 2001 | Gold | See all five classic endings: Leave, Maria, In Water, Rebirth and Dog

| Gold | See all five classic endings: Leave, Maria, In Water, Rebirth and Dog Echoes | Gold | Witness all glimpses of the past in a single playthrough

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.