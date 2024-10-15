Silent Hill 2 remake chapters: Full list of main quests and how many to expect
How many chapters in this retelling?
By retelling the story of James's quest to find his deceased wife, the Silent Hill 2 remake is creeping out a whole new generation (and impressing critics in the process).
It's a game of horror, survival and mental agility that deftly adapts the original to a modern gaming style.
But how long must we endure the creepiness?
Whether you've played the original or not, this is a whole new experience. The Silent Hill 2 remake chapters aren't the same as the 2001 PlayStation 2 game we know so well.
If you're curious, and don't mind potential spoilers, we'll share the complete list of chapters below.
How many chapters are in the Silent Hill 2 remake?
Much like the original game, there aren't any chapters per se in the Silent Hill 2 remake. It's a linear story, but it's not divided into chapters with titles like some games of this ilk.
As James, you'll travel through the creepy world of Silent Hill - the misty roads and nightmarish establishments - facing off against absurd creatures and solving riddles.
The easiest way to split it up, then, is to list the locations you'll visit on your journey through the town.
And there are 11 locations you'll need to complete in the main quest.
Full list of Silent Hill 2 remake chapters and locations
We'll share the full list of locations in the Silent Hill 2 remake below.
As we said above, there may be spoilers, so proceed at your own risk!
- Eastern South Vale
- Wood Side Apartments
- Blue Creek Apartments
- Western South Vale
- Brookhaven Hospital
- Otherworld Hospital
- Dark South Vale
- Toluca Prison
- Labyrinth
- Lake View Hotel
- Otherworld Hotel
The whole game is significantly longer than the original, so be sure to set aside more time if you want to finish it in a weekend!
