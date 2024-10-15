But how long must we endure the creepiness?

Whether you've played the original or not, this is a whole new experience. The Silent Hill 2 remake chapters aren't the same as the 2001 PlayStation 2 game we know so well.

If you're curious, and don't mind potential spoilers, we'll share the complete list of chapters below.

How many chapters are in the Silent Hill 2 remake?

Much like the original game, there aren't any chapters per se in the Silent Hill 2 remake. It's a linear story, but it's not divided into chapters with titles like some games of this ilk.

As James, you'll travel through the creepy world of Silent Hill - the misty roads and nightmarish establishments - facing off against absurd creatures and solving riddles.

The easiest way to split it up, then, is to list the locations you'll visit on your journey through the town.

And there are 11 locations you'll need to complete in the main quest.

Full list of Silent Hill 2 remake chapters and locations

We'll share the full list of locations in the Silent Hill 2 remake below.

As we said above, there may be spoilers, so proceed at your own risk!

Eastern South Vale

Wood Side Apartments

Blue Creek Apartments

Western South Vale

Brookhaven Hospital

Otherworld Hospital

Dark South Vale

Toluca Prison

Labyrinth

Lake View Hotel

Otherworld Hotel

The whole game is significantly longer than the original, so be sure to set aside more time if you want to finish it in a weekend!

