Silent Hill 2 PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs
Konami and Bloober Team have revealed the minimum and recommended specs for Silent Hill 2 on PC.
If you're keen to play the remake of the horror classic on PC, you'll need to make sure your rig is powerful enough to run the game. Match the minimum requirements and you can play it, at least.
You'll hope you can appreciate the game's strong visuals, though, which is where the recommended specs come in. Match those and Silent Hill 2 will shine.
Fortunately, neither the minimum nor recommended specs seem particularly taxing compared to some other modern games. If you’re keen on experiencing it at 60fps, though, you will need a powerful machine.
Read on to find out what the Silent Hill 2 minimum requirements and recommended specs are to play the remake on PC.
Minimum PC requirements for Silent Hill 2
The Silent Hill 2 minimum PC requirements are as follows (as per Steam):
- Operating System: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50GB available space (SSD recommended)
If your PC matches the minimum specs for Silent Hill 2 above, you should be able to run the game on low/medium quality in 1080p at 30fps.
It will look decent at these settings, but if you want more from the game’s atmospheric visuals (and at a higher frame rate/resolution), you’ll need to upgrade to the recommended specs.
Recommended specs for Silent Hill 2 on PC
The Silent Hill 2 recommended PC specs are as follows (as per Steam):
- Operating System: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 2080 RTX / AMD Radeon 6800XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50GB available space (SSD recommended)
If your PC matches the recommended specs above for the Silent Hill 2 remake, you should be able to play the horror game on medium quality at 60fps or in high quality at 30fps in 1080p.
If you enable DLSS or similar technology on your PC, the recommended specs above should be enough to play the game in 4K.
Of course, you can get even more out of the experience if you overperform the requirements listed above. You’ll need a pretty powerful rig to run it on high graphics settings at 4K without DLSS (or other similar tech), though.
