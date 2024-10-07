You'll hope you can appreciate the game's strong visuals, though, which is where the recommended specs come in. Match those and Silent Hill 2 will shine.

Fortunately, neither the minimum nor recommended specs seem particularly taxing compared to some other modern games. If you’re keen on experiencing it at 60fps, though, you will need a powerful machine.

Read on to find out what the Silent Hill 2 minimum requirements and recommended specs are to play the remake on PC.

Minimum PC requirements for Silent Hill 2

The Silent Hill 2 minimum PC requirements are as follows (as per Steam):

Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50GB available space (SSD recommended)

If your PC matches the minimum specs for Silent Hill 2 above, you should be able to run the game on low/medium quality in 1080p at 30fps.

It will look decent at these settings, but if you want more from the game’s atmospheric visuals (and at a higher frame rate/resolution), you’ll need to upgrade to the recommended specs.

Recommended specs for Silent Hill 2 on PC

The Silent Hill 2 recommended PC specs are as follows (as per Steam):

Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Windows 10 x64 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 2080 RTX / AMD Radeon 6800XT

Nvidia GeForce 2080 RTX / AMD Radeon 6800XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50GB available space (SSD recommended)

If your PC matches the recommended specs above for the Silent Hill 2 remake, you should be able to play the horror game on medium quality at 60fps or in high quality at 30fps in 1080p.

If you enable DLSS or similar technology on your PC, the recommended specs above should be enough to play the game in 4K.

Of course, you can get even more out of the experience if you overperform the requirements listed above. You’ll need a pretty powerful rig to run it on high graphics settings at 4K without DLSS (or other similar tech), though.

