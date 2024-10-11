The boss battle against Pyramid Head takes place early on in the game – in Blue Creek Apartments, to be precise.

He’s a very powerful enemy, and you should take great caution to avoid his attacks with that massive sword.

Before we get to the boss fight, though, you may want to familiarise yourself with the survival horror’s many safe codes and locked door combinations.

Back to the matter at hand. Here’s how to defeat Pyramid Head in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

How to defeat Pyramid Head in Silent Hill 2 remake explained

To defeat Pyramid Head in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you need to avoid his attacks for around three minutes.

Yep, the early boss fight against Pyramid Head in Blue Creek Apartments tasks you simply with survival.

Land a few hits on Pyramid Head with your Handgun or a melee weapon and the boss fight will end a bit sooner, but your task is simply to survive by avoiding being killed by the powerful foe.

You can check out the Pyramid Head boss battles in YouTuber CaptainCigar’s awesome video (spoilers follow, of course!):

As you can see in the video, if you avoid Pyramid Head long enough, he’ll simply leave. You don’t need to shoot him or hit him, but if you do it’s best to focus on melee weapons if you can, or the Handgun if you want to attack from range.

Handgun ammo is in a more plentiful supply than other more powerful guns. Given you don’t need to attack at all (doing so will only make the boss battle a little shorter), it’s best not to waste Shotgun ammo especially.

In terms of general tips, Pyramid Head only has a few attacks. His attack with the sword has a long reach, though, so you’re best off keeping your distance as best you can.

We recommend essentially circling the arena. Those rusty cages don’t block Pyramid Head’s attacks, so don’t try hiding behind them (you see they’re easily destroyed in the video above).

If he does get close, make use of that dodge button! It’ll save your life.

You’ll know you’ve lasted long enough when you hear the siren and Pyramid Head freezes before sauntering off. Phew.

The final encounter with two Pyramid Heads wielding spears will be trickier, but similar advice remains: Shoot at them with your Handgun, dodge their attacks and keep moving around the arena.

