Rainbow Six Siege new season release date: All the latest news on Crystal Guard

We are gearing up for the third season of Rainbow Six Siege and it looks to be just as exciting as we had all hoped it would be, with many changes on the way that promise to give things a bit of a refresh.

The new season has the name “Crystal Guard” and, with the release date right around the corner, we are learning more and more about what can we expect from it when it launches.

So read on for all the latest news about Crystal Guard including a trailer and the date it starts.

Rainbow Six Siege: Crystal Guard release date

The new season release date for Rainbow Six Siege is very nearly here. We do not have long to wait until we get to see how great Crystal Guard will be ourselves as it is set to be launched on Monday 6th September 2021.

What’s new in Rainbow Six Siege: Crystal Guard?

Well for starters, Bank, Coastline and Clubhouse are undergoing huge changes as they have been completely rebuilt for the new season. Ubisoft have detailed all the changes that come with it – and here they are:

Bank Changes

EXT Boulevard vehicles have been moved to new locations to prevent runout eliminations.

Some EXT Low Roof and EXT High Roof skylights have been blocked to prevent unfair firefights.

Line of sight into EXT Back Alley has been adjusted to prevent spawn peaks.

EXT Terrace has been updated to prevent spawn peaks.

Filing cabinets between 1F ATMs and 1F Lobby have been removed to prevent easy shots into the interior balcony.

All metal bars have been removed from B Vault to increase the ease of shooting.

A new alleyway named EXT Side Alley connects EXT Boulevard and EXT Back Alley.

Hatch in 1F Lobby now leads to B Vault.

Railing in 2F Skylight Stairwell is now destructible.

Coastline changes

The line of sight into the building from EXT Rooftop has been partially blocked to prevent unfair firefights.

Some windows in 1F Courtyard are now blocked, and all open windows can be barricaded.

A new 1F Reception bomb site replaces the 1F Service Entrance bomb site.

1F Service Entrance is now located between the 1F Reception bomb site and the exterior door, preventing Defenders from planting the defuser directly at the exterior door.

The exterior wall in 2F VIP Lounge is now breakable and players can rappel up from EXT DJ Booth.

Clubhouse changes

1F Stock Room bomb site has been removed and there are now two bomb sites in 1F Bar, one behind the bar and one beside the stage.

A doorway has been added between the bar and stage in 1F Bar.

New props have been added to the bar area in 1F Bar.

A path now connects EXT Kennels and EXT Graffiti Area.

We have a brand-new attacker being added called Osa and she will be equipped with the Talon-8 Clear Shield, which is a transparent bulletproof shield for deployment on the ground. Osa is a medium speed, medium armour Operator who is armed with th3 556 Xl or PDW9 as primary weapon and the PMM as a secondary weapon.

Other changes include being able to equip any headgear with an Elite Uniform and any uniform with an Elite headgear as long as they are both owned and belong to the same Operator. Operator armour has been converted to health while other small fixes include changes made to stop things like unfair camouflage.

You can read all the changes in full over at the Ubisoft blog.

Rainbow Six Siege: Crystal Guard trailer

You can watch a trailer below – but be warned, it’s one that can definitely be classed as short and sweet.

