Pokémon Silver ushered in a new generation of Pokémon when it landed on Game Boy Color back in 1999, with the likes of Lugia and Tyranitar joining the franchise’s roster of fan-favourite creatures including Charizard and Pikachu.

Whether you’re playing the game for the first time or just having another stab at it 25 years later, a few cheat codes to help your experience go a little smoother won’t hurt.

Below we have assembled a list of everything you can do in Pokémon Silver, as well as an explanation of what you will need to do to activate the cheat codes.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Silver

If you are playing Pokémon Silver using an original Game Boy cartridge, then you will need to use a third-party device such as a GameShark or an Action Replay accessory.

Once you have grabbed one of these, you will be able to manually enter the codes we have listed below.

It is worth noting that some gamers have reported that entering cheat codes has corrupted their save file, and so we would always recommend saving your game before you begin.

It’s also worth just entering one code at a time, ensuring to save it in between each one.

In other cases, some have said that using extra devices has also damaged their game’s cartridge beyond repair. Considering just how pricey classic Pokémon games can be nowadays in the second-hand games market, we urge you to proceed with caution.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the crafty things you can do with cheat codes in Pokémon Silver.

Full list of Pokémon Silver cheat codes

Below is a full list of cheat codes you can use in Pokémon Silver, ranging from being able to walk through walls to gifting yourself an unlimited amount of cash to spend.

Casino coins

01277AD5

010F7BD5

Catch any Pokémon

Simply replace the XX in this code with the corresponding Pokémon number: 01XXEDD0

01: Bulbasaur

02: Ivysaur

03: Venusaur

04: Charmander

05: Charmeleon

06: Charizard

07: Squirtle

08: Wartortle

09: Blastoise

0A: Caterpie

0B: Metapod

0C: Butterfree

0D: Weedle

0E: Kakuna

0F: Beedrill

10: Pidgey

11: Pidgeotto

12: Pidgeot

13: Rattata

14: Raticate

15: Spearow

16: Fearow

17: Ekans

18: Arbok

19: Pikachu

1A: Raichu

1B: Sandshrew

1C: Sandslash

1D: Nidoran (Female)

1E: Nidorina

1F: Nidoqueen

20: Nidoran (Male)

21: Nidorino

22: Nidoking

23: Clefairy

24: Clefable

25: Vulpix

26: Ninetails

27: Jigglypuff

28: Wifflytuff

29: Zubat

2A: Golbat

2B: Oddish

2C: Gloom

2D: Vileplume

2E: Paras

2F: Parasect

30: Venonat

31: Venomoth

32: Diglett

33: Dugtrio

34: Meowth

35: Persian

36: Psyduck

37: Golduck

38: Mankey

39: Primeape

3A: Growlithe

3B: Arcanine

3C: Poliwag

3D: Poliwhirl

3E: Poliwrath

3F: Abra

40: Kadabra

41: Alakazam

42: Machop

43: Machoke

44: Machamp

45: Bellsprout

46: Weepinbell

47: Victreebell

48: Tentacool

49: Tentacruel

4A: Geodude

4B: Graveler

4C: Golem

4D: Ponyta

4E: Rapidash

4F: Slowpoke

50: Slowbro

51: Magnemite

52: Magneton

53: Farfetchd

54: Doduo

55: Dodrio

56: Seel

57: Dewgong

58: Grimer

59: Muk

5A: Shellder

5B: Cloyster

5C: Gastly

5D: Haunter

5E: Gengar

5F: Onix

60: Drowzee

61: Hypno

62: Krabby

63: Kingler

64: Voltorb

65: Electrode

66: Exeggcute

68: Cubone

69: Marowak

6A: Hitmonlee

6B: Hitmonchan

6C: Lickitung

6D: Koffing

6E: Weezing

6F: Rhyhorn

70: Rhydon

71: Chansey

72: Tangela

73: Kangaskhan

74: Horsea

75: Seadra

76: Goldeen

77: Seaking

78: Staryu

79: Starmie

7A: Mr Mime

7B: Scyther

7C: Jynx

7D: Electabuzz

7E: Magmar

7F: Pinsir

80: Tauros

81: Magikarp

82: Gyarados

83: Lapras

84: Ditto

85: Eevee

86: Vaporeon

87: Jolteon

88: Flareon

89: Polygon

8A: Omanyte

8B: Omastar

8C: Kabuto

8D: Kabutops

8E: Aerodactyl

8F: Snorlax

90: Articuno

91: Zapdos

92: Moltres

93: Dratini

94: Dragonair

95: Dragonite

96: Mewtwo

97: Mew

98: Chikorita

99: Bayleef

9A: Meganium

9B: Cyndaquil

9C: Quilava

9D: Typhlosion

9E: Totodile

9F: Croconaw

A0: Feraligator

A1: Sentret

A2: Furret

A3: Hoothoot

A4: Noctowl

A5: Ledyba

A6: Ledian

A7: Spinarak

A8: Ariados

A9: Crobat

AA: Chinchou

AB: Lanturn

AC: Pichu

AD: Cleffa

AE: Igglybuff

AF: Togepi

B0: Togetic

B1: Natu

B2: Xatu

B3: Mareep

B4: Flaafy

B5: Ampharos

B6: Bellossum

B7: Marill

B8: Azumarill

B9: Sudowoodo

BA: Politoed

BB: Hoppip

BC: Skiploom

BD: Jumpluff

BE: Aipom

BF: Sunkern

C0: Sunflora

C1: Yanma

C2: Wooper

C3: Quagsire

C4: Espeon

C5: Umbreon

C6: Murkrow

C7: Slowking

C8: Misdreavus

C9: Unown

CA: Wobbuffet

CB: Girafarig

CC: Pineco

CD: Forretress

CE: Dunsparce

CF: Gligar

D0: Steelix

D1: Snubbull

D2: Granbull

D3: Qwilfish

D4: Scizor

D5: Shuckle

D6: Heracross

D7: Sneasel

D8: Teddiursa

D9: Ursaring

DA: Slugma

DB: Magcargo

DC: Swinub

DD: Piloswine

DE: Corsola

DF: Remoraid

E0: Octillery

E1: Delibird

E2: Mantine

E3: Skarmory

E4: Houndour

E5: Houndoom

E6: Kingdra

E7: Phanpy

E8: Donphan

E9: Porygon2

EA: Stantler

EB: Smeargle

EC: Tyrogue

ED: Hitmontop

EE: Smoochum

EF: Elekid

F0: Magby

F1: Miltank

F2: Blissey

F3: Raikou

F4: Entei

F5: Suicune

F6: Larvitar

F7: Pupitar

F8: Tyranitar

F9: Lugia

FA: Ho-Oh

FB: Celebi

Change a Pokémon's gender

Male: 01FF3FDA / 01FF40DA

Female: 011F3FDA / 01FF40DA

Faster egg hatching

First slot: 010145DA

Second slot: 010175DA

Third slot: 0101A5DA

Fourth slot: 0101D5DA

Fifth slot: 010105DB

Sixth slot: 010135DB

Free Bike

010182D6

Get all 3 starter Pokémon

0100BAD7

Get an endless amount of Master Balls from your PC

0101E2D2

Make enemy Pokémon have only 1HP

010000D1

Maximum HP

01FF1DCB

Maximum money

019973D5

019974D5

019975D5

Maximum PP

First move: 012814CB

Second move: 012815CB

Third move: 012816CB

Fourth move: 012817CB

Maximum Rare Candies

0120E2D5

No random battles

01000BD2

Shiny Pokémon encounter

010719D1

Teleport to different locations

Simply replace the XX in this code with the corresponding location number: 01XXEDCE

00: Your house

01: Viridian City

02: Pallet Town

03: Viridian City

04: Pewter City

05: Cerulean City

06: Close to Power Plant

07: Vermillion City

08: Lavender Town

09: Saffron City

0A: Celadon City

0B: Fuchsia City

0C: Cinnabar Island

0D: Indigo Plateau

0E: New Bark Town

0F: Cherrygrove City

10: Violet City

11: Union Cave

12: Azalea Town

13: Cianwood City

14: Goldenrod City

15: Olivine City

16: Ecruteak City

17: Mahogany Town

18: Lake of Rage

19: Blackthorn City

1A: Mount Silver

1B: S.S. Aqua

Unlimited Gym Leader Battles

01007DD5

01144ED8

01E04FD8

017F7CD5

Unlock all Gym badges

Johto region: 01FF7CD5

Kanto region: 01FF7DD5

Walk through walls

0108A3CE

0108A4CE

0108A5CE

0108A6CE

And that is everything you need to fully unlock your Pokémon Silver experience! Check out some more of our writing on Pokémon below.

