Pokémon Silver cheats: Full list of codes and how to use them
Want to walk through walls in Pokémon Silver? We have you covered.
Looking for cheat codes to use in Pokémon Silver? You’re in the right place, as we have everything from the ability to get every monster in the game to a way of obtaining an unlimited amount of cash.
If only these codes worked in the real world…
Pokémon Silver ushered in a new generation of Pokémon when it landed on Game Boy Color back in 1999, with the likes of Lugia and Tyranitar joining the franchise’s roster of fan-favourite creatures including Charizard and Pikachu.
Whether you’re playing the game for the first time or just having another stab at it 25 years later, a few cheat codes to help your experience go a little smoother won’t hurt.
Below we have assembled a list of everything you can do in Pokémon Silver, as well as an explanation of what you will need to do to activate the cheat codes.
How to use cheats in Pokémon Silver
If you are playing Pokémon Silver using an original Game Boy cartridge, then you will need to use a third-party device such as a GameShark or an Action Replay accessory.
Once you have grabbed one of these, you will be able to manually enter the codes we have listed below.
It is worth noting that some gamers have reported that entering cheat codes has corrupted their save file, and so we would always recommend saving your game before you begin.
It’s also worth just entering one code at a time, ensuring to save it in between each one.
In other cases, some have said that using extra devices has also damaged their game’s cartridge beyond repair. Considering just how pricey classic Pokémon games can be nowadays in the second-hand games market, we urge you to proceed with caution.
With that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the crafty things you can do with cheat codes in Pokémon Silver.
Full list of Pokémon Silver cheat codes
Below is a full list of cheat codes you can use in Pokémon Silver, ranging from being able to walk through walls to gifting yourself an unlimited amount of cash to spend.
Casino coins
01277AD5
010F7BD5
Catch any Pokémon
Simply replace the XX in this code with the corresponding Pokémon number: 01XXEDD0
01: Bulbasaur
02: Ivysaur
03: Venusaur
04: Charmander
05: Charmeleon
06: Charizard
07: Squirtle
08: Wartortle
09: Blastoise
0A: Caterpie
0B: Metapod
0C: Butterfree
0D: Weedle
0E: Kakuna
0F: Beedrill
10: Pidgey
11: Pidgeotto
12: Pidgeot
13: Rattata
14: Raticate
15: Spearow
16: Fearow
17: Ekans
18: Arbok
19: Pikachu
1A: Raichu
1B: Sandshrew
1C: Sandslash
1D: Nidoran (Female)
1E: Nidorina
1F: Nidoqueen
20: Nidoran (Male)
21: Nidorino
22: Nidoking
23: Clefairy
24: Clefable
25: Vulpix
26: Ninetails
27: Jigglypuff
28: Wifflytuff
29: Zubat
2A: Golbat
2B: Oddish
2C: Gloom
2D: Vileplume
2E: Paras
2F: Parasect
30: Venonat
31: Venomoth
32: Diglett
33: Dugtrio
34: Meowth
35: Persian
36: Psyduck
37: Golduck
38: Mankey
39: Primeape
3A: Growlithe
3B: Arcanine
3C: Poliwag
3D: Poliwhirl
3E: Poliwrath
3F: Abra
40: Kadabra
41: Alakazam
42: Machop
43: Machoke
44: Machamp
45: Bellsprout
46: Weepinbell
47: Victreebell
48: Tentacool
49: Tentacruel
4A: Geodude
4B: Graveler
4C: Golem
4D: Ponyta
4E: Rapidash
4F: Slowpoke
50: Slowbro
51: Magnemite
52: Magneton
53: Farfetchd
54: Doduo
55: Dodrio
56: Seel
57: Dewgong
58: Grimer
59: Muk
5A: Shellder
5B: Cloyster
5C: Gastly
5D: Haunter
5E: Gengar
5F: Onix
60: Drowzee
61: Hypno
62: Krabby
63: Kingler
64: Voltorb
65: Electrode
66: Exeggcute
68: Cubone
69: Marowak
6A: Hitmonlee
6B: Hitmonchan
6C: Lickitung
6D: Koffing
6E: Weezing
6F: Rhyhorn
70: Rhydon
71: Chansey
72: Tangela
73: Kangaskhan
74: Horsea
75: Seadra
76: Goldeen
77: Seaking
78: Staryu
79: Starmie
7A: Mr Mime
7B: Scyther
7C: Jynx
7D: Electabuzz
7E: Magmar
7F: Pinsir
80: Tauros
81: Magikarp
82: Gyarados
83: Lapras
84: Ditto
85: Eevee
86: Vaporeon
87: Jolteon
88: Flareon
89: Polygon
8A: Omanyte
8B: Omastar
8C: Kabuto
8D: Kabutops
8E: Aerodactyl
8F: Snorlax
90: Articuno
91: Zapdos
92: Moltres
93: Dratini
94: Dragonair
95: Dragonite
96: Mewtwo
97: Mew
98: Chikorita
99: Bayleef
9A: Meganium
9B: Cyndaquil
9C: Quilava
9D: Typhlosion
9E: Totodile
9F: Croconaw
A0: Feraligator
A1: Sentret
A2: Furret
A3: Hoothoot
A4: Noctowl
A5: Ledyba
A6: Ledian
A7: Spinarak
A8: Ariados
A9: Crobat
AA: Chinchou
AB: Lanturn
AC: Pichu
AD: Cleffa
AE: Igglybuff
AF: Togepi
B0: Togetic
B1: Natu
B2: Xatu
B3: Mareep
B4: Flaafy
B5: Ampharos
B6: Bellossum
B7: Marill
B8: Azumarill
B9: Sudowoodo
BA: Politoed
BB: Hoppip
BC: Skiploom
BD: Jumpluff
BE: Aipom
BF: Sunkern
C0: Sunflora
C1: Yanma
C2: Wooper
C3: Quagsire
C4: Espeon
C5: Umbreon
C6: Murkrow
C7: Slowking
C8: Misdreavus
C9: Unown
CA: Wobbuffet
CB: Girafarig
CC: Pineco
CD: Forretress
CE: Dunsparce
CF: Gligar
D0: Steelix
D1: Snubbull
D2: Granbull
D3: Qwilfish
D4: Scizor
D5: Shuckle
D6: Heracross
D7: Sneasel
D8: Teddiursa
D9: Ursaring
DA: Slugma
DB: Magcargo
DC: Swinub
DD: Piloswine
DE: Corsola
DF: Remoraid
E0: Octillery
E1: Delibird
E2: Mantine
E3: Skarmory
E4: Houndour
E5: Houndoom
E6: Kingdra
E7: Phanpy
E8: Donphan
E9: Porygon2
EA: Stantler
EB: Smeargle
EC: Tyrogue
ED: Hitmontop
EE: Smoochum
EF: Elekid
F0: Magby
F1: Miltank
F2: Blissey
F3: Raikou
F4: Entei
F5: Suicune
F6: Larvitar
F7: Pupitar
F8: Tyranitar
F9: Lugia
FA: Ho-Oh
FB: Celebi
Change a Pokémon's gender
Male: 01FF3FDA / 01FF40DA
Female: 011F3FDA / 01FF40DA
Faster egg hatching
First slot: 010145DA
Second slot: 010175DA
Third slot: 0101A5DA
Fourth slot: 0101D5DA
Fifth slot: 010105DB
Sixth slot: 010135DB
Free Bike
010182D6
Get all 3 starter Pokémon
0100BAD7
Get an endless amount of Master Balls from your PC
0101E2D2
Make enemy Pokémon have only 1HP
010000D1
Maximum HP
01FF1DCB
Maximum money
019973D5
019974D5
019975D5
Maximum PP
First move: 012814CB
Second move: 012815CB
Third move: 012816CB
Fourth move: 012817CB
Maximum Rare Candies
0120E2D5
No random battles
01000BD2
Shiny Pokémon encounter
010719D1
Teleport to different locations
Simply replace the XX in this code with the corresponding location number: 01XXEDCE
00: Your house
01: Viridian City
02: Pallet Town
03: Viridian City
04: Pewter City
05: Cerulean City
06: Close to Power Plant
07: Vermillion City
08: Lavender Town
09: Saffron City
0A: Celadon City
0B: Fuchsia City
0C: Cinnabar Island
0D: Indigo Plateau
0E: New Bark Town
0F: Cherrygrove City
10: Violet City
11: Union Cave
12: Azalea Town
13: Cianwood City
14: Goldenrod City
15: Olivine City
16: Ecruteak City
17: Mahogany Town
18: Lake of Rage
19: Blackthorn City
1A: Mount Silver
1B: S.S. Aqua
Unlimited Gym Leader Battles
01007DD5
01144ED8
01E04FD8
017F7CD5
Unlock all Gym badges
Johto region: 01FF7CD5
Kanto region: 01FF7DD5
Walk through walls
0108A3CE
0108A4CE
0108A5CE
0108A6CE
And that is everything you need to fully unlock your Pokémon Silver experience! Check out some more of our writing on Pokémon below.
