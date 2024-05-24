How many Pokémon are there? Full list for 2024
Here's the total number of Pokémon in 2024.
Back in the day, catching ‘em all wasn’t so bad – there were only 151 Pokémon in Red, Blue and Yellow – but with each new generation, Nintendo, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have added more.
It’s almost impossible to catch ‘em all these days.
In 2024, the full list of Pokémon on the overall National Pokédex has over a thousand entries. This isn’t to mention all the different regional variants, Mega forms and more versions of a good number of ‘Mon, either.
How many Pokémon are there today? Read on to find out and to see the most up-to-date full list of them.
How many Pokémon are there?
There are 1,025 Pokémon in the overall National Pokédex. This number will only increase when Pokémon Legends ZA is released in 2025.
1,025 Pokémon in total is the simple answer, anyway. This number is found on the National Pokédex and includes the base forms of each Pokémon only.
When you count regional variants, Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax Pokémon, that number increases dramatically.
As of 2024, there are 59 regional form Pokémon, 48 Mega Evolutions and 32 Gigantamax Pokémon.
If you include the regional forms, Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax Pokémon in the overall number, there are 1,164 Pokémon in total.
Full list of Pokémon in 2024
Here is the full list of Pokémon in 2024, listed in order of their overall National Pokédex number:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pideotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Bellossom
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Politoed
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Unown
- Wobbuffet
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Shuckle
- Heracross
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Corsola
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Delibird
- Mantine
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Kingdra
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Porygon2
- Stantler
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Tropius
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Relicanth
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Chatot
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Rotom
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
- Victini
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Munna
- Musharna
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Audino
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Basculin
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Darumaka
- Darmanitan
- Maractus
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Sigilyph
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archeops
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Emolga
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Alomomola
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Cryogonal
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Stunfisk
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Golett
- Golurk
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Bouffalant
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Landorus
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Meloetta
- Genesect
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Furfrou
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Sylveon
- Hawlucha
- Dedenne
- Carbink
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Klefki
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Wishiwashi
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Comfey
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Wimpod
- Golisopod
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Pyukumuku
- Type: Null
- Silvally
- Minior
- Komala
- Turtonator
- Togedemaru
- Mimikyu
- Bruxish
- Drampa
- Dhelmise
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Necrozma
- Magearna
- Marshadow
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Stakataka
- Blacephalon
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Melmetal
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbeetle
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Yamper
- Boltund
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Cramorant
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Sizzlipede
- Centiskorch
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Obstagoon
- Perrserker
- Cursola
- Sirfetch’d
- Mr. Rime
- Runerigus
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Falinks
- Pincurchin
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Indeedee
- Morpeko
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Dracozolt
- Arctozolt
- Dracovish
- Arctovish
- Duraludon
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
- Spirigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Squawkabilly
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Mashiff
- Mobosstidd
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flamigo
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Annihilape
- Clodsire
- Farigiraf
- Dudunsparce
- Kingambit
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
- Dipplin
- Poltchageist
- Sinistcha
- Okidogi
- Munkidori
- Fezandipiti
- Ogerpon
- Archaludon
- Hydrapple
- Gouging Fire
- Raging Bolt
- Iron Boulder
- Iron Crown
- Terapagos
- Pecharunt
That's your lot, for now! We'll update this list when the next bunch appears.
