In 2024, the full list of Pokémon on the overall National Pokédex has over a thousand entries. This isn’t to mention all the different regional variants, Mega forms and more versions of a good number of ‘Mon, either.

How many Pokémon are there today? Read on to find out and to see the most up-to-date full list of them.

How many Pokémon are there?

Pokémon Hidden Treasures Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon Company

There are 1,025 Pokémon in the overall National Pokédex. This number will only increase when Pokémon Legends ZA is released in 2025.

1,025 Pokémon in total is the simple answer, anyway. This number is found on the National Pokédex and includes the base forms of each Pokémon only.

When you count regional variants, Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax Pokémon, that number increases dramatically.

As of 2024, there are 59 regional form Pokémon, 48 Mega Evolutions and 32 Gigantamax Pokémon.

If you include the regional forms, Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax Pokémon in the overall number, there are 1,164 Pokémon in total.

Full list of Pokémon in 2024

Pokémon Leaf Green. Nintendo

Here is the full list of Pokémon in 2024, listed in order of their overall National Pokédex number:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pideotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Crobat

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Bellossom

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Politoed

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown

Wobbuffet

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Steelix

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Shuckle

Heracross

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Corsola

Remoraid

Octillery

Delibird

Mantine

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Kingdra

Phanpy

Donphan

Porygon2

Stantler

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Nincada

Ninjask

Shedinja

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Gulpin

Swalot

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Wynaut

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Relicanth

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Rotom

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Victini

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Purrloin

Liepard

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Munna

Musharna

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Drilbur

Excadrill

Audino

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Petilil

Lilligant

Basculin

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Maractus

Dwebble

Crustle

Scraggy

Scrafty

Sigilyph

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Trubbish

Garbodor

Zorua

Zoroark

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Karrablast

Escavalier

Foongus

Amoonguss

Frillish

Jellicent

Alomomola

Joltik

Galvantula

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cryogonal

Shelmet

Accelgor

Stunfisk

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Golett

Golurk

Pawniard

Bisharp

Bouffalant

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Larvesta

Volcarona

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landorus

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Pancham

Pangoro

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Dedenne

Carbink

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Klefki

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Bergmite

Avalugg

Noibat

Noivern

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Wishiwashi

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Dewpider

Araquanid

Fomantis

Lurantis

Morelull

Shiinotic

Salandit

Salazzle

Stufful

Bewear

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Comfey

Oranguru

Passimian

Wimpod

Golisopod

Sandygast

Palossand

Pyukumuku

Type: Null

Silvally

Minior

Komala

Turtonator

Togedemaru

Mimikyu

Bruxish

Drampa

Dhelmise

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

Magearna

Marshadow

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Skwovet

Greedent

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Blipbug

Dottler

Orbeetle

Nickit

Thievul

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Wooloo

Dubwool

Chewtle

Drednaw

Yamper

Boltund

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Silicobra

Sandaconda

Cramorant

Arrokuda

Barraskewda

Toxel

Toxtricity

Sizzlipede

Centiskorch

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Sinistea

Polteageist

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterene

Impidimp

Morgrem

Grimmsnarl

Obstagoon

Perrserker

Cursola

Sirfetch’d

Mr. Rime

Runerigus

Milcery

Alcremie

Falinks

Pincurchin

Snom

Frosmoth

Stonjourner

Eiscue

Indeedee

Morpeko

Cufant

Copperajah

Dracozolt

Arctozolt

Dracovish

Arctovish

Duraludon

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overqwil

Enamorus

Spirigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne

Tarountula

Spidops

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Tandemaus

Maushold

Fidough

Dachsbun

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

Squawkabilly

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Tadbulb

Bellibolt

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Mashiff

Mobosstidd

Shroodle

Grafaiai

Bramblin

Brambleghast

Toedscool

Toedscruel

Klawf

Capsakid

Scovillain

Rellor

Rabsca

Flittle

Espathra

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Wiglett

Wugtrio

Bombirdier

Finizen

Palafin

Varoom

Revavroom

Cyclizar

Orthworm

Glimmet

Glimmora

Greavard

Houndstone

Flamigo

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Veluza

Dondozo

Tatsugiri

Annihilape

Clodsire

Farigiraf

Dudunsparce

Kingambit

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Roaring Moon

Iron Valiant

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Dipplin

Poltchageist

Sinistcha

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

Archaludon

Hydrapple

Gouging Fire

Raging Bolt

Iron Boulder

Iron Crown

Terapagos

Pecharunt

That's your lot, for now! We'll update this list when the next bunch appears.

