Pokémon HeartGold cheats: Full codes list & how to use them
Gotta cheat 'em all.
The Johto region in Pokémon HeartGold is up there with the very best lands to explore, maybe even rivalling Kanto itself. The only thing that can make it better is cheats.
First launched on the Nintendo DS in 2009 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Pokémon Gold, the remake looked to incorporate all the elements of the original that fans loved while modernising the graphics and adding some fun new additions.
While the decision behind who to pick out of Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile is always a hard one, the more difficult question is what cheat to use first. Rare Candies. Shiny Pokémon. Unlimited Money. Walking through walls. So many options to choose from.
Well, don't fret. To make things easier, we've rounded up the full list of codes that can be utilised in Pokémon HeartGold, as well as how to put them into action using a third-party device.
How to cheat in Pokémon HeartGold explained
To cheat in Pokémon HeartGold on the Nintendo DS, you will need access to either an Action Reply or GameShark cheating device.
From this, you will need to enter the specific code to unlock whatever item or enhancement you are trying to obtain.
It's worth being aware that some users online have reported risks with using these cheating devices, such as potential game freezes or save losses if too many codes are entered in succession.
Full list of Pokémon HeartGold cheat codes
Please note that there has been some debate over which ones work in different regions, so there may be a bit of trial and error depending on where you are based.
The full list of Pokémon HeartGold codes can be found below:
100x EXP after Pokémon Battle – Hold R
- a4000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 00000068
- 1206fb2e 0000e03c
- 0206fb30 07808960
- 1206fb44 00000f85
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 0000006c
- 1206fb2e 00002064
- 0206fb30 e03a4345
- 1206fb44 00008965
- d2000000 00000000
200 EXP after Pokémon Battle – Hold R
- a4000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 00000068
- 1206fb2e 0000e03c
- 0206fb30 07808960
- 1206fb44 00000f85
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 0000006c
- 1206fb2e 000020c8
- 0206fb30 e03a4345
- 1206fb44 00008965
- d2000000 00000000
All Berries – Press L and R
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 03840095
- c0000000 0000003f
- d6000000 00000c14
- d4000000 00000001
- d2000000 00000000
All Poké Balls – Press L and R
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 00000384
- c0000000 00000017
- d7000000 00000d16
- dc000000 00000002
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 00000001
- c0000000 0000000f
- d7000000 00000d14
- d4000000 00000001
- dc000000 00000002
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 000001ec
- c0000000 00000007
- d7000000 00000d54
- d4000000 00000001
- dc000000 00000002
- d2000000 00000000
All TMs and HMs – Select and Up
- 94000130 FFBB0000
- 62111880 00000000
- B2111880 00000000
- D5000000 00630148
- C0000000 00000063
- D6000000 000009B0
- D4000000 00000001
- D2000000 00000000
Badges – Press Select and Up
- 94000130 FFBB0000
- 62111880 00000000
- B2111880 00000000
- 2000008E 000000FF
- 20000093 000000FF
- D2000000 00000000
Easy capture
- 9224670a 00002101
- 1224670a 00002100
- d2000000 00000000
- 92247612 00002801
- 12247612 00004280
- D2000000 00000000
Avoid random battles (outside only)
- a4000130 fffc0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 20025a54 00000000
- d2000000 00000000
One-hit kill Pokémon
- 94000130 fffb0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 10049f20 00000001
- 10049f24 00000001
- 1004a0a0 00000001
- 1004a0a4 00000001
- d2000000 00000000
Rare Candies (x99) – Hold Down L and R
- 94000130 FCFF0000
- B2111880 00000000
- E0000B74 000000A0
- 03E70032 00000000
- D2000000 00000000
Restore Health
- 94000130 fff70000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 10049e60 000003e7
- 10049e64 000003e7
- 10049fe0 000003e7
- 10049fe4 000003e7
- d2000000 00000000
Shiny Pokémon in the wild
- 621d1584 00000000
- 0206defc 47004800
- 0206df00 02000001
- e2000000 0000003c
- 6800480d 490b6840
- 88011808 9c0d8842
- 40510c24 20074061
- 04244041 940d430c
- 21001c28 f06eaa0d
- 4801fea3 46c04700
- 0206df05 000000dc
- 021d1584 00000000
- d2000000 00000000
Steal other Pokémon from Trainers
- 9224670a 00002101
- 1224670a 00002100
- d2000000 00000000
Unlimited Money
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 00000088 000f423f
- d2000000 00000000
Walk through walls – Hold L
- 9205daa2 00000200
- 1205daa2 00001c20
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 fdff0000
- 9205daa2 00001c20
- 1205daa2 00000200
- d2000000 00000000
Pokémon HeartGold is available exclusively on Nintendo DS.
