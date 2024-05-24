Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders: Event and rewards explained
There's lots of space out in ultra space.
A new event is taking place right now in Niantic’s mobile Pokémon game, which gives you the chance to catch Stakataka, Blacephalon and Naganadel – it’s time to take part in the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event!
During this event, you can battle in new 5-Star Raids featuring Ultra Beasts Stakataka and Blacephalon, encounter a set list of Pokémon that appear more frequently, complete vent-themed Field Research and more.
It’s a nice little event, but it lasts just five days - so you’d better get out there quick if you want to take part in the fun!
Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event start date and end time. You’ll also find the full list of what’s included and rewards on offer during the event below.
When is the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon Go? Start date and end time
The Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon Go start date was Thursday 23rd May and its end date is Tuesday 28th May 2024.
You have until 8pm local time on 28th May to play through the event and get everything you want out of it.
These timings (and more) were confirmed on the official Pokémon Go website.
What are you still doing here? Get out there and get playing the Ultra Space Wonders event already! There’s not long left.
What’s included in Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders? Rewards explained
The Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event introduces Naganadel to Niantic’s game. From this point on, players can now evolve Poipole into Naganadel with 200 Poipole Candy after catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon with Poipole as their Buddy.
What’s more, Ultra Beasts Stakataka and Blacephalon are available to battle as 5-Star Raids during the event. Stakataka is Eastern Hemisphere-only and Blacephalon is Western Hemisphere-only.
You’ll earn double XP for winning these Ultra Beast Raid Battles during the event.
Here’s what else is happening during the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon Go (as per the official site):
Wild Encounters
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently during the Ultra Space Wonders event:
- Ekans
- Zubat
- Tentacool
- Koffing
- Stunky
- Croagunk
- Trubbish
- Skrelp
- Mareanie
- Dratini
All can be Shiny, including the new Shiny variant of Mareanie.
Ultra Space Wonders Raids
1-Star Raids:
- Paldean Wooper
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Bagon
- Deino
2-Star Raids:
- Galarian Weezing
- Druddigon
- Turtonator
5-Star Raids:
- Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)
Mega Raids:
- Mega Pidgeot
All Pokémon above can be Shiny, excluding Stakataka and Blacephalon.
Ultra Space Wonders Field Research Tasks and Encounters
There are event-themed Field Research Tasks available to complete during the event. Complete them and you can encounter the following Pokémon:
- Nidoran♀
- Nidoran♂
- Trubbish
- Mareanie
- Goomy
- Jangmo-o
All can be Shiny apart from Jangmo-o.
Ultra Space Wonders Special Research and Paid Timed Research
The final part of the World of Wonders Special Research is now available to complete, and can be claimed until 1st June 2024 at 9:59am local time.
Complete these tasks "to earn XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, encounters with event-themed Pokémon and Poipole Candy".
The Paid Timed Research, meanwhile, includes the following:
- Four Premium Battle Passes, one Lucky Egg, and more!
- Encounters with Mareanie
- Naganadel Wings avatar item
You only have until 28th May at 8pm local time to buy the Timed Research, complete its tasks, and claim its rewards.
Finally, you’ll also find event-themed Collection Challenges (complete to earn XP and encounters with Mareanie), new Naganadel Jacket and Pants, PokéStop Showcases, and the Ultra Raid Box can be purchased from the Pokémon Go Web Store.
