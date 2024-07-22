How to get Sinnoh stone in Pokémon Go explained
It's a sin to go with no Sinnoh.
Some Pokémon require certain items in order to reach their final evolution and they can be quite fiddly to get a hold of, but we've got how to get a Sinnoh stone in Pokémon Go explained!
We'll also go over which Pokémon need a Sinnoh stone in order to evolve in case you have a bunch of Sinnoh stones you don't know what to do with.
A word of warning, however, there is no absolutely certain way to get Sinnoh stones as it all comes down to chance. Following our steps will give you the best chance of unlocking one, it just requires some patience and perseverance!
Hopefully, at some point we get some Pokémon Go promo codes that will allow us to skip the faff.
Until then, we will have to grind our way through battles and research tasks for the pleasure. With that said, let's get to it!
How to get Sinnoh stone in Pokémon Go explained
There are a few different ways to obtain Sinnoh stones and we've got each way listed below:
How to get a Sinnoh stone through Field Research
This isn't a foolproof guarantee, but you can get Sinnoh stones by completing Field Research tasks. You will need to earn a daily stamp over seven consecutive days, after which you will have a research breakthrough and be awarded with a potential Sinnoh stone.
How to get a Sinnoh through PvP Go Battle League
If you don't have the patience for research tasks, you can grind your way through the Go Battle League battling other players. Once you've defeated your opponent, there is a chance they will drop a Sinnoh stone. However, like Field Research, it's not guaranteed.
How to get a Sinnoh stone by battling Team Rocket
If you don't fancy your chances taking on other Trainers in the Go Battle League, Team Rocket are always rife to blast off again.
You will first have to see off some Go Rocket Grunts who will drop Mysterious Components in order to make the Rocket Radar – a requirement to actually find a Team Go Rocket Boss.
Once found and defeated, there's a chance they will drop a Sinnoh stone.
Which Pokémon need a Sinnoh stone to evolve in Pokémon Go?
Mercifully, there aren't a huge number of Pokémon that require a Sinnoh stone to evolve. You can check out which just below.
- Aipom evolves into Ambipom with 100 Aipom Candies
- Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir with 100 Duskull Candies
- Electrabuzz evolves into Electrive with 100 Electrabuzz Candies
- Gilgar evolves into Gilscor with 100 Gilgar Candies
- Kirlia (Male) evolves into Gallade with 100 Ralts Candies
- Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky with 100 Lickitung Candies
- Magmar evolves into Magmortar with 100 Magmar Candies
- Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius with 100 Misdreavus Candies
- Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow with 100 Murkrow Candies
- Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine with 100 Swinub Candies
- Porygon 2 evolves into Porygon-Z with 100 Porygon Candies
- Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior with 100 Rhyhorn Candies
- Roselia evolves into Roserade with 100 Roselia Candies
- Sneasel evolves into Weavile with 100 Sneasel Candies
- Snorunt (Female) evolves into Froslass with 100 Snorunt Candies
- Tangela evolves into Tangrowth with 100 Tangela Candies
- Togetic evolves into Togekiss with 100 Togepi Candies
- Yanma evolves into Yanmega with 100Yanmax Candies
And that's your lot! Hopefully, you will be getting your final evolutions in no time!
