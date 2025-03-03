As ever, you can expect some Special Research tasks and rewards, with a new rotation of Pokémon popping up in Raids as well.

So, when does it all start? And what should you expect as the new season kicks off? Keep on reading for all the key details!

All the key info. Niantic

The new Pokémon Go season will begin on Tuesday 4th March 2025, the developers have confirmed on the official website for the game.

Here in the UK, the official launch time will be 10am GMT on Tuesday.

In fact, wherever you are in the world, Might and Mastery will begin at 10am in your local time.

The season will end on Tuesday 3rd June at 10am local time. So you have a fair bit of time to master it!

What to expect from the new Pokémon Go season in March 2025

There is quite a lot to expect from Might and Mastery, the new Pokémon Go season that kicks off in March 2025. It has something of a Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield vibe. We'll list out all the key info for you below!

Might and Mastery Special Research

Dynamax Kubfu will be the focus of a new free Special Research path. You'll get to encounter one!

The free Might and Mastery research will be available to claim from 10am on Wednesday 5th March, up until 9:59am on Tuesday 3rd June.

On top of that free path, there will also be a different paid path, which will allow you to encounter Dynamax Kubfu for a second time.

Max Pokémon Debuts

Dynamax Raikou, Dynamax Entei, and Dynamax Suicune. Niantic

In Max Battles, these debuts will be seen during this season:

Dynamax Raikou

Dynamax Entei

Dynamax Suicune

Gigantamax Machamp will also be seen during the season.

Pokémon Debuts

The following Sword and Shield critters will make their debuts in this season:

Nickit

Thievul

And we've been told to expect more from the Galar region.

Community Days

The following Community Days have been confirmed for the season, with the first two featured creatures being revealed:

8th March (Fuecoco)

22nd March (Totodile)

27th April (TBC)

11th May (TBC)

24th May (TBC)

Seasonal rewards

There are a few new perks to enjoy:

Increased friendship bonus damage dealt by Pokémon in Raids.

Increased Stardust for the first catch of the day.

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Rare Candy XL when defeating a 5-Star Raid Boss during a Raid Hour.

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon.

Pokémon to catch

Pokémon Go. Niantic/The Pokémon Company

As ever, a new rotation of Pokémon will be available in all the usual places. We'll list them out below.

Research Breakthroughs:

Alolan Marowak (can be shiny)

Charcadet (can be shiny)

Druddigon (can be shiny)

Frigibax

Jangmo-o (can be shiny)

Mawile (can be shiny)

In the wild (in cities):

Ampharos (can be shiny)

Charjabug

Electrike (can be shiny)

Ferroseed (can be shiny)

Flaaffy

Pidove (can be shiny)

Whismur (can be shiny)

In the wild (in forests):

Ariados

Cottonee (can be shiny)

Foongus (can be shiny)

Steenee

Tsareena

Wurmple (can be shiny)

Yanma (can be shiny)

In the wild (in mountains):

Croagunk (can be shiny)

Clodsire

Hippopotas (can be shiny)

Nincada (can be shiny)

Paldean Wooper (can be shiny)

Slakoth (can be shiny)

Stunfisk (can be shiny)

In the wild (at beaches and water):

Barbaracle

Carvanha (can be shiny)

Marill (can be shiny)

Qwilfish (can be shiny)

Sealeo

Spheal (can be shiny)

Wailmer (can be shiny)

In the wild (northern hemisphere):

Bronzor (can be shiny)

Chespin (can be shiny)

Deerling (Spring) (can be shiny)

Deino (can be shiny)

Fennekin (can be shiny)

Froakie (can be shiny)

Hisuian Sneasel (can be shiny)

In the wild (southern hemisphere):

Beldum (can be shiny)

Deerling (Autumn) (can be shiny)

Hisuian Growlithe (can be shiny)

Litten (can be shiny)

Popplio (can be shiny)

Rowlet (can be shiny)

Sneasel (can be shiny)

From 2K eggs:

Aipom (can be shiny)

Bonsly (can be shiny)

Ducklett (can be shiny)

Psyduck (can be shiny)

Wynaut (can be shiny)

From 5K eggs:

Crabrawler (can be shiny)

Komala (can be shiny)

Togedemaru (can be shiny)

Grookey

Sobble

Scorbunny

Anorith (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Lileep (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Munchlax (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Riolu (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Skarmory (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

From 7K eggs:

Alolan Grimer (can be shiny)

Alolan Meowth (can be shiny)

Galarian Corsola (can be shiny)

Galarian Meowth (can be shiny)

Hisuian Voltorb (can be shiny)

Alolan Vulpix (can be shiny) (Route Reward)

Basculin (White-Striped Form) (can be shiny) (Route Reward)

Galarian Corsola (can be shiny) (Route Reward)

Hisuian Sneasel (can be shiny) (Route Reward)

Pawniard (can be shiny) (Route Reward)

From 10K eggs:

Carbink

Dreepy

Frigibax

Charcadet (can be shiny)

Jangmo-o (can be shiny)

Larvesta (can be shiny)

Bagon (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Charcadet (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Frigibax (Adventure Sync Reward)

Gible (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

Jangmo-o (can be shiny) (Adventure Sync Reward)

There will also be PokéStop Showcases going on, themed stickers to collect, and Go Battle League action to enjoy (look out for the Willpower Cup, the Spring Cup, and the Master Premier).

We'll bring you more coverage of the season in the days and weeks ahead! In the meantime, try out our quiz below.

