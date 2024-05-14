It was a long time coming, but a welcome one for sure. And now it's back once more.

As part of the Catching Wonders event, Niantic has made it so any Pokémon Trainers far and wide can take part in new Masterwork Research, with the prize for completing all of the tasks being a Master Ball.

This then gives you a 100 per cent successful catch rate of any Pokémon in the wild, no matter the throw or the level of the Pokémon.

More like this

It's a fantastic reward, but it takes some effort. To make things easier, we've outlined the full list of tasks in Pokémon Go for the Masterwork Research, so you can get the Master Ball a little bit quicker.

Pokémon Go. Niantic, Pokémon Company

The Masterwork Research has no expiration in Pokémon Go, so players can complete the tasks at their own pace. And it's a good job considering the number of requirements.

That said, the Catching Wonders portion of the event will begin at 10am local time on 14th May and run until 8pm local time on 19th May 2024.

This includes the likes of event bonuses, event-themed Field Research and limited items in the Pokémon Go Store.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Master Ball in Pokémon Go: Full list of Masterwork Research tasks

Pokémon Go. Niantic

Four steps are needed to be completed to obtain a Master Ball. These range from catching Pokémon and hatching eggs to defeating members of Team Rocket and making specific throws.

This is not a short task, and will require some time to get through everything required.

The full list of steps needed for the Masterwork Research, along with the rewards for each part's completion, can be found below:

Step 1

Catch 250 Pokémon – 20x Poké Balls

Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 15x Razz Berries

Make 100 'Nice' Curveball Throws – 2,500 Stardust

Rewards: Sandygast encounter and 2,500 XP

Step 2

Catch 300 Pokémon – 25x Poké Balls

Make 100 'Great' Curveball Throws – 15x Pinap Berries

Transfer 50 Pokémon – 20x Great Balls

Rewards: Dubwool encounter and 3,500 XP

Step 3

Catch 350 Pokémon – 20x Great Balls

Defeat 25 Team Go Rocket members – 5x Charged TMs

Catch 75 different species of Pokémon – 15x Revives

Rewards: Hisuian Sneasel encounter and 4,500 XP

Step 4

Visit Poké Stops on seven different days – 2,500 XP

Catch a Pokémon on seven different days – 2,500 Stardust

Hatch 20 Eggs – Whishcash encounter

Catch 75 Pokémon in a single day – 20x Ultra Balls

Make 50 'Excellent' Throws – 20x Max Revives

Catch 500 Pokémon – 3x Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1x Master Ball, 5,000 XP and 5,000 Stardust

Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.