Each path will award you with different Pokémon encounters via completing Timed Research tasks and by using Incense to catch wild Pokémon.

Both paths feature a different Catch Challenge and Trade Challenge, too.

It’s a tricky choice, but we’re here to help you make sense of the differences so you can decide which path to choose.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes event – including which path you should choose.

When is the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes event began on 26th September and will end on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm local time.

You have a long weekend to make the most of the event’s bonuses, Timed Research, Raids and more.

A lot is going on during the limited-time Legendary Heroes event, so you’d best get on Pokémon Go now!

Should you choose the Sword or Shield path in Pokémon Go?

You should choose the Sword path in Pokémon Go if you’re after a Passimian.

You should choose the Shield path if you want to catch an Oranguru.

Depending on the path you choose, you will receive different Timed Research (and rewards), Collection Challenges and Incense encounters.

Both paths offer good rewards, so it really does just depend on what list of Pokémon you prefer from the two.

As per the official Pokémon Go website, these are the Pokémon you can get with Incense encounters during Legendary Heroes:

Sword Path:

Seedot*

Scraggy*

Gothita*

Deino*

Swirlix*

Passimian*

Shield Path:

Larvitar*

Lotad*

Croagunk*

Solosis*

Spritzee*

Oranguru*

*Can be Shiny.

Deino and Passimian stand out in the Sword path, while Larvitar and Oranguru make the Shield path a good option.

While the choice is yours, we think the Shield path just about edges it. Either is a fine choice, though.

What to expect from the Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes event

The Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go features a couple of bonuses, Incense encounters, wild encounters, new Raids and more.

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes event bonuses

Two bonuses are live during the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go:

Special Trades require 50 per cent less Stardust

Koffing can evolve into Galarian Weezing

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Timed Research

The Legendary Heroes Sword path Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step one:

Use eight Berries to help catch Pokémon | An Incense

| An Incense Power up Pokémon eight times | Koffing encounter

| Koffing encounter Catch 8 Pokémon | Eight Great Balls

| Eight Great Balls Step one rewards: Galarian Darumaka encounter, 800 XP and 800 Stardust

Step two:

Explore 3km | Eight Razz Berries

| Eight Razz Berries Use an Incense | Deino encounter

| Deino encounter Catch 8 Pokémon | Eight Ultra Balls

| Eight Ultra Balls Step two rewards: Rufflet encounter, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

The Legendary Heroes Shield path Timed Research tasks and rewards are:

Step one:

Use eight Berries to help catch Pokémon | An Incense

| An Incense Power up Pokémon eight times | Koffing encounter

| Koffing encounter Catch 8 Pokémon | Eight Great Balls

| Eight Great Balls Step one rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 800 XP and 800 Stardust

Step two:

Explore 3km | Eight Razz Berries

| Eight Razz Berries Use an Incense | Larvitar encounter

| Larvitar encounter Catch 8 Pokémon | Eight Ultra Balls

| Eight Ultra Balls Step two rewards: Vullaby encounter, 800 XP, 800 Stardust

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes wild encounters

During the event, the following list of Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Galarian Ponyta*

Koffing*

Galarian Darumaka*

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet*

*Can be Shiny.

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Raids

The following Raids will be live during the Legendary Heroes event:

1-Star Raids

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Darumaka*

Goomy*

Jangmo-o*

3-Star Raids

Turtonator*

Drampa*

5-Star Raids

Zacian*

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir*

*Can be Shiny (Shiny Zacian for the first time!).

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Collection Challenges

The Legendary Heroes Sword path Collection Challenge tasks you with catching the following Pokémon:

Galarian Darumaka

Swirlix

Gothita

Seedot

Scraggy

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Catch them all before the time runs out and you’ll earn a Skwovet encounter and 1,000 XP

The Sword path Trade Challenge, meanwhile, tasks you with trading Spritzee, Solosis, Lotad and Croagunk. Trade ‘em all within the time limit and you’ll earn 5,000 XP and a Larvitar encounter.

The Legendary Heroes Shield path Collection Challenge tasks you with catching the following Pokémon:

Galarian Ponyta

Spritzee

Solosis

Lotad

Croagunk

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Catch them all to earn 1,000 XP and a Skwovet encounter.

The Shield path Trade Challenge, meanwhile, tasks you with trading Swirlix, Gothita, Seedot and Scraggy. Trade them all to earn 5,000 XP and a Deino encounter.

Pokémon Go Legendary Heroes Field Research tasks and more

During Legendary Heroes, you’ll find event-themed Field Research tasks by spinning event-themed PokéStops.

Complete these event-themed Field Research tasks to earn rewards including Rare Candies, Stardust and Galarian Slowpoke encounters.

