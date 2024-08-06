In the mainline games, you can evolve a Primeape into an Annihilape by levelling one up after using attack Rage Fist 20 times.

The method of getting the powerful Fighting and Ghost-type final form of Mankey in Pokémon Go is just a little different.

Keep on reading to find out how to get Annihilape in Pokémon Go.

More like this

How to get Annihilape in Pokémon Go explained

To get Annihilape in Pokémon Go, you need to feed a Primeape 100 Mankey Candies and defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon in battles while the Primeape you want to evolve is your Buddy Pokémon.

Yep, there are a few steps you need to complete to evolve a Primeape into an Annihilape. If you don’t have a Primeape already, you can get one by evolving a Mankey by feeding it 50 Manky Candies.

First off, when you have a Primeape, make it your Buddy Pokémon. Now it’s your Buddy Pokémon, you will start earning Mankey Candies just by walking with it (you can always catch more Mankeys and transfer them off to Professor Willow to earn more).

Now, you need to defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon in battles while your Buddy Pokémon is the Primeape you wish to evolve.

You don’t need to defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon with that Primeape, it just has to be your Buddy while you defeat them.

You can speed up this process by following this great advice we found on a Reddit thread.

One user explained their method: "Fastest way I’ve found was to battle a grunt with Psychic- or Ghost-types, defeat the first two mons, exit battle, rematch, then repeat as many times as needed. All defeated mons count towards the progress."

If you have a friend with Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon, you can also defeat those. The Master League battle against Blanche will work, too, thanks to her Metagross.

Once you have defeated those 30 Ghost and/or Psychic-type Pokémon while the Primeape you want to evolve is your Buddy Pokémon, go ahead and feed it 100 Mankey Candies to evolve it into an Annhilape. Yes, Annihilape can be Shiny.

Pokémon Go Annihilape strengths and weaknesses

Annihilape is a Fighting and Ghost-type Pokémon. This is a rather unique type match-up with several strengths and weaknesses.

As a Fighting and Ghost-type Pokémon, Annihilape is weak against Fairy, Flying, Ghost and Psychic-type attacks.

Because of its type match-up, meanwhile, Annhilape will receive reduced damage from Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison and Rock-type attacks.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.