What makes 2025 feel like such a big year for Pokémon is everything they have arriving after not having a main game release for a while, and the potential for a new generation after three years.

The anime has also continued to grow after saying goodbye to Ash, the face of the series so far.

On top of all that, the trading card game continues to grow, with the recent mobile game creating even more recognition.

Keep reading for everything we need to know about what looks to be another massive year for the series.

All you need to know about Pokémon's 2025

We’re going to break down Pokémon section by section because, in truth, there’s just so much of it now; it makes it considerably easier to keep up with, especially if you only engage with certain facets of the series.

Now that there are multiple mobile games, TV shows, traditional games, films, cards and more, there’s plenty to keep up with.

Pokémon Day in February

Pokémon Day is on 27th February, when Pokémon Presents 2025 will also take place, according to a data miner on X; that should outline what we can expect from the rest of the year, with plenty to be announced.

It seems like a safe bet, as this event has occurred in the last few years.

This also adds further speculation to rumours about a Switch 2, where we will likely be playing the next console Pokémon game.

Who knows what will happen with Switch 2, but expect an announcement soon about Pokémon Presents if the leaks are to be believed and Pokémon follows a trend set in recent years.

Pokémon Legends Z-A releasing

Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak

After not getting a Pokémon console game in 2024, 2025 brings the good with Pokémon Legends Z-A.

However, there still isn’t much known about this game, hence the importance of Pokémon Day. There has been a trailer, which can be seen below, but it gives away very little.

We know the game is coming in 2025, after a year off, and it takes place in the Kalos region, where X and Y were set in the mainline series.

There has still been no official confirmation of the starters, but Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie would be the logical choice.

Legends Z-A is a sequel to Arceus and the second Legends game so far, with this series being separate to the mainline games but just as significant.

The games offer a reimagining of previously used generations and regions, offering a focused journey on the Legendary Pokémon in the region. The area and logo would suggest this is Zygarde, but it’s still not been confirmed. The only thing we know for sure is to expect the game this year.

Pokémon x Aardman. The Pokémon Company/Aardman Animations

One of the most exciting announcements recently was the Pokémon collaboration with the animation studio Aardman, known best for producing Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep.

This is a match made in heaven, and after the recent Wallace & Gromit film released on Christmas Day in 2024, it showcased the talent the studio still has with a great film.

Unfortunately, the joint project isn’t set to release until 2027, so this year may be quiet on that front, but fingers crossed for another tease or insight into what we can expect.

Pokémon Generation 10

There is potential for Generation 10 to arrive this year, as it has been three years since we last got a new generation, and we’ve not had a mainline game for just as long, although it did get a healthy amount of DLC.

Although, with Legends Z-A on the horizon, there’s a chance we won’t get Generation 10 this year, so there aren’t two mainline games.

Yet, Arceus came out the same year as Scarlet/Violet, so once again, all eyes are on Pokémon Day to see if we get any more announcements about what to expect.

In theory, with two games, more updates to mobile games, a new generation and more, this could be Pokémon’s biggest year in a long time.

Pokémon anime and film releases

After Ash and Pikachu called it a day, the anime series continued with Pokémon Horizons, following new protagonists and Generation 9 starters.

The sequel series, Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua, is set to arrive in the UK in January on BBC iPlayer, and will be released on Netflix a month later.

On the film front, there’s been no news about when the next anime film will arrive; it will likely be once the new protagonists are more established, but once again, we’ll have to wait and see.

TCG Pocket in 2025

Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokémon Company

2024 brought Pokémon TCG Pocket, which proved to be a huge success, bringing the joy of collecting cards and battling pals to your phone while raising the question: Why did it take so long? This was the perfect companion for anyone with even the smallest interest in Pokémon.

Not much is known about what TCG Pocket will look like in year one, but we’ve already had a fresh batch of cards, so there will no doubt be more of the same as we advance, alongside promo cards that have already arrived.

What's coming to Pokémon Go in 2025?

We already have the full January schedule for Pokémon Go, while the Pokémon Go Fest has dates below:

Osaka, Japan: 29th May – 1st June

Jersey City, New Jersey: 6th June – 8th

Paris, France: 13th June – 15th

Knowing when these events will occur now is nice, with more announcements planned throughout the year.

The current season ends on 4th March, so more will be coming soon, too. We expect announcements before then that should outline what to expect for the coming year.

What is the Year of Eevee?

Pokémon.

If you haven’t seen it, Pokémon also declared 2025 the Year of Eevee. So far, this has only impacted the Pokémon Center, so there will be a greater emphasis on Eevee this year through merch etc.

However, that doesn’t mean it won’t play a more prominent role over the next 12 months of all facets of Pokémon, with Eevee already playing a part in the Trading Card Game via the upcoming Prismatic Evolution expansion.

It seems unlikely we would get a whole new Eevee-focused game, but maybe we could have a new evolution to commemorate the occasion and push for the Pokémon. If you’re an Eevee fan, it looks like a good year.

Where is Detective Pikachu 2?

It’s been so long now we may need to get our detective on to sleuth out where the sequel to one of 2019’s surprise hits is, but for now, there is still no news about the film.

It seems likely that Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith will return, but for now, there is very little to say. The first film was such a hit, though, it’s surely only a matter of time until a sequel appears.

