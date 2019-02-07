A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and A Matter of Loaf and Death have all been made available for UK Netflix subscribers this February.

According to Aardman, viewers in Australia, New Zealand and Canada can also watch Wallace and Gromit on Netflix.

And if that wasn't enough, Wallace and Gromit spin-off Shaun the Sheep and Aardman's Oscar-nominated film The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists are also currently on the streaming service.

This year Aardman is marking 30 years since Wallace and Gromit was first released.

Wallace and Gromit: A Grand Day Out premiered on 4th November 1989 at the Bristol Animation Festival, before airing on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve later that year.

The film was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1990.

