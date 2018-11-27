Netflix said that it aimed to "reimagine and extend" the author's books with the slate of animated TV series, which are set to go into production from 2019.

The company said that it was aiming to create "premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages" based on Dahl's works.

The deal comes after Netflix confirmed it was expanding its library of family friendly and kids' content.

Netflix's vice president for kids and family content Melissa Cobb said that she was "grateful for the trust" that the Roald Dahl family had placed in Netflix, adding, “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

Roald Dahl works have been regularly adapted for film: just in 2016, The BFG was made into a feature film by Walt Disney Pictures starring Mark Rylance.

Meanwhile, recent TV adaptations of Dahl's works include the BBC's 2015 Christmas feature Esio Trot starring Judi Dench and Dustin Hoffman.

However, Roald Dahl's widow Felicity said the deal with streaming service Netflix marked an "exciting new chapter" for the author's stories.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” Felicity Dahl said.

“This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

A statement from Netflix confirmed that it was planning to extend some of Dahl's work "far beyond the pages of the books themselves", but that the adaptations would remains "faitful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl."

What Roald Dahl books will be adapted by Netflix?

The current list of titles included in the agreement between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company includes:

