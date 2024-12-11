Unfortunately, it won't arrive until 2027 and we don't yet know anything more specific. Imagination, do your thing and run wild...

All we’ve got to go on is that release window and a tiny tease of a claymation Poké Ball and small details teasing “Aardman bringing their unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe”.

Check out the post from Aardman's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to whet your appetite:

The Pokémon Company has been busy recently, with the successful launch of the Pokémon TCG Pocket, continued Pokémon Go updates and a whole new Legends game on Switch. We’ve even been treated to the ridiculously cute stop-motion Pokémon Concierge series on Netflix.

Pokémon has previous with stop-motion but an Aardman collaboration is a big deal for everyone involved. Aardman itself has given us a claymation Star Wars short – I Am Your Mother (Star Wars: Visions) – and now this collab with Pokémon is on the horizon.

In a press release, Taito Okiura, VP of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company, said: “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon.

“Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added: “It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International – we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand new way.

“Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.

“Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world.”

Whatever this project ends up being, you can include us on the hype train. More information about the Pokémon x Aardman collaboration will be revealed in the future.

For now, we’ve got the new Wallace & Gromit to look forward to from Aardman and endless Pokémon games to play. Keep with us here at RadioTimes.com for all things Aardman and Pokémon – not just this upcoming special project between the two!

