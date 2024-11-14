But now, for a limited period, the original game will return.

It'll be playable on the second game, in a mode called Overwatch Classic.

If you're an OG fan, you'll not want to miss this nostalgic return.

So, what exactly can we expect, and when does it end?

When is Overwatch Classic available?

Overwatch Classic became available on 12th November 2024.

So, you can jump into the Overwatch of 2016 right now! It's available on all platforms you can find Overwatch 2 (PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series, Switch and PC).

It will end, however, on 3rd December 2024.

If we're lucky, Blizzard will take a leaf out of Epic's book and make it a permanent feature. We'll have to see how many gamers will flock back to play it!

What to expect from Overwatch Classic

Overwatch Classic is very similar to what Fortnite is doing with the OG map, but it looks to be even more nostalgic.

Not only has it brought back the original maps, but all 21 of the first game's heroes are included. Which means we'll be able to play as Hanzo, and join up with Winston & co, in Temple of Anubis.

The gameplay of the original will be just as it was, so newer Overwatch fans can experience the frenzy of the base game for the first time.

Only the old heroes will be playable, too, in their original skins. So it really will look and play just as it was back then.

