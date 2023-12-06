Anticipated to run right up until the new year and beyond, fan favourite modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt will return for a limited time period, among others.

There's plenty to discuss, so we've collated everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023 event, such as when it starts and what specifically is up for grabs.

Blizzard has confirmed that the Winter Wonderland event for 2023 will kick off in Overwatch 2 on Tuesday 19th December.

We're expecting the annual event to run for approximately three weeks, before ending in early January. For example, 2022's Winter Wonderland concluded on 4th January 2023.

What do we know about Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023?

Blizzard has provided some brief details about the event so far, with more likely to be revealed as we get closer to the big day.

It's just kicked off Overwatch 2 Season 8: Call of the Hunt, so probably wants to give that a week to breathe before unveiling more.

One of the biggest additions that we do know about is the introduction of a specialised second battle pass that will run concurrently with the regular one.

What that will entail is still yet to be revealed, though we expect to see some Christmas-themed goodies.

The official press release from Blizzard reads as such: "Ring in the holidays with the Winter Wonderland event! Check out our heroes celebrating in style with all-new Holiday skins.

"Beat challenges and unlock one free legendary skin of your choice – choose from the stylish Formalwear skins for Cassidy or Baptiste, or the cozy Winter Jammies Illari skin.

"Dive into the action with returning fan favourite event modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt, with new challenges and rewards."

Is there an Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland trailer?

Yes, Blizzard debuted a new Season 8: Call of the Hunt trailer for Overwatch 2 on 5th December 2023.

While it mostly focuses on the new hero, Mauga, the new battle pass and weapon skins, it does give players a brief glimpse at the Winter Wonderland event.

It also teases its Year of the Dragon event that will take place afterwards. Check it out below:

Once more details have been announced, we'll make sure to update this piece.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

