Overwatch update brings Xbox Series X upgrade and PachiMarchi Challenge – full guide

Overwatch has received a big update this week, numbered either 3.07 or 1.58 depending on where you look, and Blizzard has shared a big stack of patch notes to bring you up to speed on what has changed in the game.

Over the years since Overwatch’s original release in May 2016, the game’s loyal fans have grown very accustomed to its regular cadence of updates both big and small. This week’s one is reasonably significant, bringing Xbox Series X/S enhancement and a fun new thing to do called the PachiMarchi Challenge.

To get the full lowdown on this week’s Overwatch update, then, keep on reading and we’ll lay it all out for you.

When was the Overwatch update 3.07 release date?

Overwatch update 3.07 launched into the world on 9th March 2021, and Blizzard marked the occasion with a chunky blog post. Blizzard described this update as a “rebase [that] will require a relatively large download for all platforms.” If you haven’t installed it already, you should be prompted to do so next time you try to open up the game on your device of choice. Just make sure you’ve got a lot of free space and plenty of time to spend waiting for the download.

What’s new in Overwatch update 3.07?

The PachiMarchi Challenge is one of the big things that Blizzard spoke about in its blog post about this update, but this fun event isn’t the only thing you’ll want to have on your radar. The blog goes on to mention bug fixes, general updates and workshop updates, all of which have the potential to impact the way you play the game.

What is the PachiMarchi Challenge in Overwatch?

An official webpage on the Blizzard site sums up the brand-new PachiMarchi content in the game like so: “PachiMarchi, a celebration of the lovable, huggable, and oh-so-squeakable half-onion, half-octopus, is here! Now through March 22, win games to earn delightful new rewards and become the ultimate pachimari enthusiast—second only to Roadhog, of course. Get hooked on a slew of pachi-swag, including a Junkrat emote, pachimar-ized sprays of Overwatch heroes, and the Pachimari Roadhog skin!”

What’s in the Overwatch Xbox Series X/S upgrade?

On the Blizzard forums, the company laid out some ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X|S Enhancements’ which have now taken effect for players on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

The Xbox Series X/S upgrades are decribed like so: “Added ‘Preferred Mode’ graphics option which allows switching between three different presets: ‘Resolution’, ‘Balanced’, ‘Framerate’. These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.” Blizzard added this handy bullet-point breakdown of the new presets for next-gen Xbox owners:

Resolution: This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

Balanced: This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

Framerate: This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)

NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the ‘Framerate’ mode

Overwatch Update 3.07 Patch Notes

If you’re looking for something lengthy to read, Blizzard has you covered. On top of describing the Xbox upgrades and the PachiMarchi Challenge, the company has shared a sizeable stack of patch notes to explain what else has changed in the Overwatch 3.07 update. In the words of Blizzard, then, here’s everything you need to know:

