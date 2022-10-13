Competitive mode makes you battle it out against other Overwatch 2 players and ranks you based on your performance - the better you do, the more Competitive Points you get.

Overwatch 2 comes jam-packed with different modes to take on (Unranked, Arcade and Training) but the most testing of them all is Competitive Play.

The higher you rank, the better players you get to team up with and play against.

Ready to take it on for yourself? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 Competitive mode and how to rise up the ranks.

How to unlock Competitive in Overwatch 2

Fortunately, unlike the original Overwatch, players no longer need to reach level 25 to partake in Competitive mode. Instead, players can, in theory, unlock Competitive mode in Overwatch 2 by winning 50 Quick Play matches - only Role Queue and Open Queue will count.

If you manage to team up with super skilled players, you can fly through this requirement pretty quickly - but game developers Blizzard actually brought the challenge in to "prepare new players for the intensity of Competitive mode".

"This gives new players time to prepare for the higher expectations that come with Competitive, while veteran players don’t feel discouraged by teammates who have less experience. In the process of unlocking Competitive, we analyse new player skill levels to optimise matchmaking in a way that feels good to everyone,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post.

Full list of Overwatch 2 ranks

The Overwatch 2 ranks are:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Top 500

Each of the rankings above are split into five levels that a player must work through in order to progress to the next rank - to make it to Silver, Bronze players need to make it through Bronze 5, Bronze 4, Bronze 3, Bronze 2 and Bronze 1 to move up.

In terms of what those numbers mean, the skill level gets higher as the number gets lower, so Bronze 1 is the upper echelon of the Bronze rank, Silver 1 is the highest Silver rank, and so forth.

How to get Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

Rewards in Overwatch 2’s Competitive mode come in the currency of Competitive Points, which players can then use to unlock golden weapons. Here’s how many points you earn for a win, draw etc:

Win: 15 points

15 points Draw: 5 points

5 points Golden Weapons: 3,000 points needed to unlock

You can also win points depending on where you finish in a ranked season. Here’s how many points your rewards will include:

Bronze: 65 points

65 points Silver: 125 points

125 points Gold: 250 points

250 points Platinum: 500 points

500 points Diamond: 750 points

750 points Master: 1,200 points

1,200 points Grandmaster: 1,750 points

1,750 points Top 500: 1,750 points

