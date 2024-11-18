Originally introduced in Pokémon X and Y back in 2013 and then brought to the world of Pokémon Go in 2020, Mega Evolution is a way of temporarily transforming your Pokémon.

It only affects certain Pokémon, but sees them get a "glow-up" into a more advanced version of themselves with higher health, increased stats and much more powerful moves.

Mega Energy can be tricky to come by, with only a finite number of ways to earn the in-game currency. Also, because each Mega Energy is specific to each individual Pokémon, a lot of game time is needed to unlock the feature.

Some ways are better than others, though.

How to get Mega Energy in Pokémon Go explained

The fastest proven method to earn Mega Energy is by taking part in Mega Raids. These battles feature Mega Pokémon, so you will need multiple people and your strongest Pokémon.

The faster the Mega Pokémon can be defeated, the more Mega Energy is rewarded upon completion.

Another way to unlock Mega Energy is by finishing Research found at PokéStops, walking with your buddy or by completing Special Field Research via monthly challenges.

Once a Pokémon has been able to Mega Evolve for the first time, you can Mega Evolve the same Pokémon without needing Mega Energy. The Pokémon just needs to rest for a certain amount of time before being able to Mega Evolve once again.

Mega Energy can then be used to decrease the rest period.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are Mega Levels in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go. Niantic

Two years after implementing Mega Evolutions, Niantic added a new component to the mobile game in Mega Levels.

"Every time you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, you work towards increasing its Mega Level," said Pokémon Go producer manager Ibe Owunwanne as part of the announcement.

"You'll get more bonuses every time a Pokémon's Mega Level goes up, and these bonuses will stay active while your Pokémon is Mega Evolved. The higher the Mega Level, the better the bonuses!"

Certain Mega Levels will also increase the chance of earning Candy XL when you catch Pokémon that are the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

In addition to this, it was made possible to Mega Evolve Pokémon from Raid and Battle preparation screens, as well as the Pokémon information screen.

Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.