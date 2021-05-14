How to redeem Mass Effect: Legendary Edition face codes

With the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launching this week, long-term fans of the franchise may want to bring their custom-made character face from the classic games into this shiny new version of the trilogy.

Advertisement

Luckily, this is easy to do, with the developers at Bioware building in a function that allows you to copy over your ‘face code’ from the original games and use it again in the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Some players love the preset versions of Shepherd’s face, including the iconic bloke on the original box art and the red-haired ‘FemShep’ that was voted as the fans’ favourite around the time of Mass Effect 3. But if custom faces are your thing, you might have grown quite attached to your hand-crafted Sheperd from a previous playthrough.

How to find and redeem a face code in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may not be immediately obvious, though, so read on if you need some help to do this.

How to find your face code in the classic Mass Effect games

If you have some saved game data on the original version of Mass Effect 2 or Mass Effect 3, you’re in luck when it comes to face codes! Simply boot up the old game, open the Squad Menu, and you should see your face code in the top left corner of the screen. Take a note of this, or take a photo of it, and you’re good to go.

If you only have a Mass Effect 1 save from the old days, however, things are a bit more difficult. You’ll need to start a game in the old version of Mass Effect 2, porting over your progress from Mass Effect 1, and then you can head to the Squad Menu and look in the top left corner for the code.

There are some third party websites that will rip a face code from the first game for you, but we can’t vouch for the reliability of these. It would be better to get your save into Mass Effect 2 and work from there.

Read more on Mass Effect:

How to redeem a face code in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

When you start up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for the first time and go to start a game, you should see an option on the menu called ‘Profile Reconstruction’. Select this option and you should be prompted to input your face code.

Put in the face code that you noted down earlier, and the game will attempt to duplicate your old face in the new game. The Legendary Edition is not an exact copy of the classic Mass Effect games, though, so you might notice a few differences. Feel free to tweak it a bit, and hopefully you’ll end up with a face that you’re happy with!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.