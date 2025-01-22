One of the outfits is completely free to unlock, too! We’ll let you in on how to unlock the new Fortune and Colours event-themed skins in the article below.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the new Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event, including what to expect from its new mode, how to unlock its themed costumes and more.

When is the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event?

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel

The Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event begins on Thursday 23rd January at 9am UK time and ends on Friday 14th February at 8:59am UK time.

This means that the Fortune and Colours event lasts just over three weeks, which should give you enough time to make the most of its new mode and unlock its commemorative Gallery Card: Of Festivals and Friends.

Speaking of the commemorative Gallery Card and new mode, it’s time to learn precisely what’s included in the Spring Festival event.

What’s included in the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event?

New mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

In the new Clash of Dancing Lions mode, you play as Iron Fist, Star-Lord and/or Black Widow.

Matches in this mode take place in a Chinese New Year-themed version of Wakanda’s World Arena. You can see it in action in the trailer below:

Two teams of three made up of the characters listed above take part in a game of what’s essentially football. Get the most points to win!

New costumes: Clashing Lions series

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel

During the event, you can unlock three new costumes (you can see them all in the image above):

Star-Lord – Lion’s Mane | Free to unlock

Black Widow – Lion’s Heartbeat | Will be in the in-game store from 23rd January until 14th February

Iron Fist – Lion’s Gaze | Will be in the in-game store from 23rd January until 14th February

Commemorative Gallery Card and other rewards

Complete event missions and you’ll earn Danqing. Any Danqing earned will fill in an illustration – complete it and you’ll unlock the Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card.

Other rewards include an event-themed Nameplate and more.

Now you know what the event is all about, it’s time to dive in and play the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event and unlock all its nifty rewards!

